 Lobo women face major test at No. 6 Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women face major test at No. 6 Arizona

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

As midterm exams go, this one looks like a doozy.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team faces easily its toughest test of the non-conference season Sunday, taking on unbeaten and sixth-ranked Arizona in Tucson. Yes, these are largely the same Wildcats who finished as NCAA runners-up in March.

“A few different players but they look just as good to me,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said of the 8-0 Wildcats. “They’re big, they’re long and arguably the best defensive team in the country.”

If there’s an upside for the Lobos (8-3), they’ve had some time to cram for this exam. The Lobos have not played since last Sunday’s 73-66 victory at New Mexico State.

Whether or not they’re ready for this kind of challenge remains to be seen, but the Lobos are rested and looking forward to facing the program’s highest-ranked foe since a meeting with No. 4 Texas in 2014.

“It’s going to be fun,” senior Jaedyn De La Cerda said. “It’s definitely a challenge but our coaches will have a plan. It’s up to us to execute it and give ourselves a chance.”

On paper at least, Sunday’s matchup is one of contrasting styles. UNM’s guard-driven lineup is all about pace and launching 3-pointers. The Lobos rank second nationally in 3-pointers (104) and are shooting 37.4% from long range. They’ve attempted 278 3-point shots compared to 149 by Arizona.

The Wildcats don’t really need to shoot a slew of 3s. With six players 6-feet-2 or taller, Arizona can and does beat opponents up inside. Nor are the posts simply tall; they are athletic enough to anchor a disruptive press that forces 20.9 turnovers per game.

“They’re so good defensively, they get a lot of their points in transition,” Bradbury said. “We can’t turn the ball over against them. That’s priority one.”

UNM also faces the challenge of a rare appearance in the national spotlight. The Lobos haven’t faced a ranked opponent since 2019 (West Virginia).

While such a challenge is unlikely to rattle New Mexico’s five senior starters, it could generate a few nerves for the Lobos’ inexperienced bench. Freshman Paula Reus smiled when asked about facing a top-10 foe on the road.

“I’m super excited to play such a great team,” Reus said. “It’s a big opportunity for us.”

Sunday’s game is another step in an educational month for Reus, a native of Spain who set foot in the United States for the first time in August and celebrated her 18th birthday on Nov. 30.

Reus admits she battled nerves in UNM’s early home games, but she’s begun to settle in of late. In the Lobos’ last two games, the 6-1 forward has contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists with just one turnover.

Bradbury said it was only a matter of time.

“Anyone who’s watched us practice knows how good Paula can be,” Bradbury said. “There are days when she’s the best player out there. She just needed a little time to adjust.”

Reus agreed.

“My first games here I wasn’t confident,” Reus said. “The fans are incredible, and I was trying to show them what I can do. I’d never played in front of crowds like that and I was really nervous. I’m starting to really like it now.”

Reus has been looking ahead to Sunday’s game not only because of Arizona’s national status. The Wildcats have two players from Spain, Gisela Sanchez and Helena Pueyo, both of whom Reus knows well. Pueyo is from Reus’ home town of Palma de Mallorca.

“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing them,” she said, “and playing against them.”

With just two games remaining until Mountain West play begins, Bradbury is hoping to see his team perform well against a top-tier opponent. In his mind, Sunday’s game is not only about earning a passing grade.

“We’re going in there to compete,” he said. “That’s why we play these games. We’re used to playing at a pretty high level. Let’s see how we stack up.”

Sunday’s game is the start of a home-and-home series that will bring Arizona to the Pit next season.


