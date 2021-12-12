Former NM first lady Elaine Anaya was an artist, businesswoman

Former Gov. Toney Anaya said his late wife, Elaine, was his eyes and his ears.

Struggling with glaucoma for decades, Anaya lost most of his vision over the last three years and relied on his wife to see for him and drive him places.

“She was also my ears in that she had a different outlook on politics and would let me know that there were other things to consider in running for political office or in policies that I was going to advance,” he said. “She brought the pragmatic into political discussions.”

An artist, businesswoman, philanthropist and dedicated wife and mother, Elaine M. Anaya, 78, died at home in Santa Fe on Nov. 9, surrounded by family and held by her husband. They had been married for 58 years and had three children.

Her death, “was unexpected in terms of the timing,” said the 80-year-old former governor. “She had gone through surgery for cancer and was fully expecting to recover and live a long productive life beyond that – and then it turned almost overnight for the worse.”

The couple met in 1961 in Washington, D.C., when both were working jobs at the U.S. Department of Labor and going to school. She was from Hanover, Pennsylvania, and he was from Moriarty.

“She stood out from all the rest of our friends for sure because of her demeanor,” he recalled. “She was very calm, courteous, quiet and mild mannered, and that attracted me to her.”

They dated for two years before marrying and establishing a home in New Mexico. Anaya said it was always his intention to return to New Mexico and his wife understood that.

“She often repeated a story years later, that when I proposed to her I told her that we would be moving back to New Mexico so I could run for governor,” he said. “I don’t remember that, but she swore it happened.”

Although she had little interest in politics, “Elaine supported me wholeheartedly,” said Anaya, who was governor from 1983 through 1986, and state Attorney General from 1975 through 1978.

Instead, her interest was more in the arts, and as New Mexico’s first lady, Elaine Anaya worked extensively with museums to “identify pieces that were not on display, get them out of the mothballs and put them on view,” in such places as public buildings and with nonprofit organizations, said daughter Kimberly Anaya.

“She was a very creative person, always dabbling in something artistic, from weaving, to jewelry making, beading, pottery, ceramics – you name it, she was doing it,” she said. Her pieces were on display at galleries around New Mexico and at the historic El Rancho de las Golondrinas.

Longtime friend, Barbara Merigold, who used to own a gallery on Canyon Road in Santa Fe and still operates a weaving studio, said she had Elaine Anaya’s pieces in her gallery for many years. Both women were members of the Española Fiber Arts Center, and both were past members of the center’s board of directors. Anaya was also a member of several weaving guilds in Santa Fe and northern New Mexico.

“She was a terrific weaver and made lovely tapestries, just a really excellent artist,” Merigold said. “Elaine was also somewhat of a collector of jewelry and she made and wore beautiful jewelry. She was just a very classy, very elegant lady.”

In addition to her involvement in the world of art, Elaine Anaya was a real estate broker, investor and developer, a philanthropist who helped raise funds and served on the boards of numerous nonprofits, a promoter of early childhood education, was an expert cook of New Mexico cuisine and a dedicated wife and mother.

Early on, while still living back East and dating Toney Anaya, she learned to cook New Mexico favorites. Her teacher was one of Toney’s college roommates, Juan Vigil, who later became the Secretary of Human Services when Anaya was governor, as well as a former Bernalillo County manager and administrator for the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

“She was a very quick learner and she really enjoyed New Mexico and Southwest foods,” Vigil said. He added that he and the Anaya family remained friends throughout the years. “She was an anchor in terms of somebody I could talk to and I really enjoyed her company. When I was a member of the Cabinet, many of the issues I was involved with were things she was interested in. She was a great advocate for children and youth programs.”

But her first priority and passion was being a mother, said Toney Anaya. “She made it plain that nothing that I did politically was going to distract from her commitment, first and foremost, to her children and raising our kids. She was a superb mother and very dedicated to the family.”

In addition to her husband, Elaine Anaya is survived by daughters Kimberly Anaya and Kristina Anaya Bibb, son Toney Anaya Jr., and 13 grandchildren.

For those wishing to honor her, the family has established a fundraising memorial in her name to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can be made at giftfunds.stjude.org/ElaineMAnaya.