Police oversight board members resigning

Almost half of the members of the Civilian Police Oversight Agency board – four out of nine – have resigned in the past month, and three of those resignations were within 24 hours on Wednesday to Thursday.

Chair Eric Olivas, who sent in his resignation letter the day before the Thursday board meeting, said rather than being a tool for oversight over the Albuquerque Police Department – the way it’s intended as part of the court-mandated reform effort – the board has become more akin to an advisory board.

“There are so many flaws in the process and so many characters involved that are rooting for their own team, that it’s difficult to be part of a group that is overall so powerless and yet implicated and blamed for everything,” Olivas said in an interview Friday. “It has become a scapegoat for all the problems.”

The CPOA is staffed by an executive director and investigators who investigate complaints into police officer conduct. The board members review those investigations and then make recommendations to the chief of police if they think an officer should face discipline. However, Olivas said, the chief does not have to abide by those recommendations and frequently does not.

In addition to Olivas, members Gionne Ralph and Tara Armijo-Prewitt also resigned last week and member Richard Johnson resigned in the last month. Armijo-Prewitt and Olivas joined the board in July 2019 and Johnson and Ralph joined in April 2021.

The resignations come on the heels of the departure of Executive Director Ed Harness, who had led the CPOA for the past six years. Harness took a job in Louisville as an inspector general in November.

An interim director, Diane McDermott, is currently leading the agency.

McDermott did not respond to requests for comment on the resignations but in a letter she sent to Judge James Browning – the federal judge overseeing the APD reform effort – she cited some of the same complaints as CPOA board members. However, she added that her staff – who are paid investigators – have also been frustrated with board members and the insufficient reporting of their required training.

“There are many changes upcoming for the board and agency,” McDermott wrote. “It is the hope the board will work with the agency to move forward in a positive direction.”

In their letter, the remaining members of the CPOA board said “morale is at a recent low” and blamed “inaccurate public statements” from city officials and councilors about how the board “holds the lives and livelihoods of officers in their hands.” That was a statement both Olivas and Armijo-Prewitt took issue with, as well, calling it “funny if it wasn’t so ignorant of how the process really works” and “significantly overstated.”

“The overstating by City Council members of the power and influence wielded by the CPOA board in an effort to appear to be taking a strong stand toward addressing a current hot topic (community safety and policing), combined with hyperbole and finger pointing from the City Attorney, the history of barriers to board members accessing case files and information, the chronic failure by the City to fill both board seats and open positions within the agency (including a failure to provide a salary range for the open ED position) have worn me down,” Armijo-Prewitt wrote in her letter of resignation.

In his letter, Olivas said board members are tasked with far too many responsibilities and training requirements, which makes it so membership is skewed “towards retirees and those who are independently wealthy, hardly a subset reflective of our diverse community.”

“To be a fully functional and well-informed member of this Board an individual needs approximately 20 hours a week minimum to devote to Board service,” Olivas wrote.

City Councilor Brook Bassan told the Journal that councilors are already working on revising the ordinance but it still needs some revisions and fine tuning.

“I think anytime there is a large number of people that leave a volunteer position – or any position – it’s something to be concerned about,” Bassan said. “I know we already knew we had to look at the CPOA ordinance and we have been doing that.”

