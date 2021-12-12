Prep basketball: Las Cruces, Volcano Vista take tournament crowns

Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Volcano Vista won boys basketball tournament championships on Saturday, as did the girls from Farmington and La Cueva as four events ended around the metro area.

JOE ARMIJO CLASSIC: The Bulldawgs (7-0) romped over host Albuquerque Academy 67-33 in the final game of the tournament late Saturday, as senior guard Deuce Benjamin, the Armijo most valuable player, scored a game-best 34 points — 30 of those coming in the first 2½ quarters.

“We always have a lot of fun playing basketball,” said Benjamin. “We have a lot of team chemistry, so it makes things fun out there.”

Las Cruces gained separation from Academy (5-2) with a 14-0 run that began late in the first quarter and carried over into the first half of the second quarter. Benjamin and 7-footer Isaiah Carr combined for the final 12 points of that run, including a three-point play by Benjamin that he finished with his left hand in traffic. His final two points of the night were the result of a one-handed tomahawk dunk early in the fourth quarter.

His father, William, Las Cruces’ coach, had high marks for his son’s efforts this week.

“Deuce is doing a great job of distributing the ball. It’s not him just jacking up shots to get 30 points,” coach Benjamin said. “He’s doing a great job of incorporating his teammates.”

Carr finished with 17 points (including five dunks) for the Bulldawgs, who return to the metro area on Tuesday night for a nondistrict matchup with Los Lunas.

Kellan Gehres had nine points to lead the Chargers.

n In the girls final, Farmington (6-0) beat Las Cruces (5-2) by a 64-46 count. Scorpions guard Kiiyani Anitielu was named the tournament MVP, and she had family company on the all-tournament team, with both Kamalani Anitielu and Kapiolani Anitielu also recognized for their work. Those three combined for 37 points Saturday night; Kamalani had 20 points, including 17 in a sensational first half that saw her bury five 3-pointers.

“We’re pretty good right now … but we still have a lot of work to do,” Kiiyani Anitielu said. “So the job’s not done.”

Audrey Henderson added 18 points for Farmington, which nailed a dozen 3s in the victory.

“This team is filled with a bunch of shooters,” Kiiyani Anitielu said.

Lila Ashida of Las Cruces led all scorers with 25 points.

— James Yodice

PHIL GRIEGO INVITATIONAL: At Cleveland, unbeaten Volcano Vista (7-0) got up 20 on the Storm (3-1) in the first half and went on to capture the Griego title with an 81-70 victory in Rio Rancho.

With an effective outside game, including four consecutive 3-pointers, and an inside game featuring a trio of dunks from 6-8 junior Sean Alter, the Hawks led 49-29 at halftime.

Volcano Vista had parlayed its 26-13 edge at the end of the first quarter with a 12-0 run in the second period.

Cleveland used an 11-0 run late in the third quarter to get within nine.

Volcano Vista senior guard Ja’Kwon Hill scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks kept Cleveland at bay.

Alter scored 14 for the Hawks, and Kaden Valdez added 12.

The Storm had four players in double figures: Antonio Avila had 17, Daniel Steverson had 14 and Cole Savage and Nic Trujillo added 11 apiece.

“There’s no question they’re a good team; we know they’re a good team,” Cleveland coach Sean Jimenez said. “I’m just proud of our guys, the way we fought in the second half.

“We didn’t play that well in the first half; we were kinda like a deer in the headlights,” he said. “It’s a learning curve for us; we’ve got four sophomores on this team that are playing a lot of minutes. … We’ll be fine by the time we get to district.”

— Gary Herron

HUB CITY, BELEN: Valley (5-1) overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Santa Fe (7-0) held the Vikings scoreless in the four-minute OT as the Demons beat the Vikings 45-40 in the tournament final on Saturday afternoon.

Valley trailed 37-27 in the fourth quarter, but came from behind to take the lead late in regulation before the Demons answered with a bucket to tie the game at 40.

An early free throw put the Demons in front in the overtime, followed by a crucial basket by Lucas Turner that put Santa Fe in front 43-40.

RIO RANCHO GIRLS INVITATIONAL: La Cueva’s defense controlled things most of the way Saturday night as the Bears beat the host Rams 44-25 in the championship game.

“Rio Rancho has quite a bit of height, and we just talked about how we needed to keep them off the boards, and w.ee did a good job harrassing their guards, so they’d have a hard time getting the ball into the posts,” La Cueva coach Marisa Cogan said.

The Bears extended from a 15-11 halftime lead with a big third quarter when they outscored Rio Rancho 20-5.

Eva Love had 10 points to lead La Cueva.