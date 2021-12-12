Native leaders object to proposed NM Senate map

SANTA FE — Legislators on Sunday advanced a new redistricting map for the state Senate over the objection of Native American leaders — who abruptly walked out of a Roundhouse committee room as the vote was announced.

The movement came after members of the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed 7-2 to forward to the full Senate a map proposed by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque.

Her proposal reflected negotiations with Republican legislators and would ensure Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca of Belen and Sen. Joshua Sanchez of Bosque — both Republicans — aren’t paired in the same district.

But it’s a departure from the original plan moving through the Senate — a map that incorporated the wishes of tribal governments and Native American leaders from throughout New Mexico.

They said the Stewart proposal violated the delicate consensus reached among pueblos, the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities.

“Our voice is often ignored in this important democratic process,” Zia Pueblo Gov. Jerome Lucero told lawmakers as they considered the competing maps.

The native consensus plan was proposed by Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, both Albuquerque Democrats.

But the committee voted 7-2 in favor of the Stewart plan, sending it to the full Senate for consideration.

Native leaders and their supporters walked quickly and quietly out of the room together as soon as the vote was announced. They had argued that the map submitted by Stewart would draw at least some district lines that don’t match local community boundaries.

Stewart said her proposal made only minimal changes to the native-consensus plan to avoid the pairing of incumbent senators.

“In the Senate, she said, “we try very hard to be collaborative.”

Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, supported the Stewart map but said it was a difficult choice.

“I don’t see that these changes would make it so that Native American voters aren’t able to select the candidate of their choice,” Duhigg said.

Democrats currently hold a 26-15 majority over Republicans in the 42-member Senate, which also has one independent member — Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque.

The House has already approved a plan for redrawing the political boundary lines of its 70 districts. Both legislative chambers have also signed off on a redrawn map for New Mexico’s three congressional districts.

That proposal could be acted upon by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the coming days.

The redistricting maps are based on population changes reflected in the 2020 U.S. Census, which was released this year.

Dan Boyd of the Journal Capitol Bureau contributed to this article.