Top winners of NAIOP New Mexico’s 2021 Awards of Excellence

The following are recipients of Eagle Awards as part of NAIOP New Mexico’s 2021 Awards of Excellence.

Community Civic/Public, 100,000 square feet and over

Jicarilla Apache Wellness Center

Owner: Jicarilla Apache Nation

General Contractor: Flintco Construction

Architect: FBT Architects

Engineers: Bohannan Huston Inc., Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers, Walla Engineering

The 100,000-square-foot facility incorporates four major community functions: a natatorium with a six-lane competition pool, leisure and therapy pools; a gymnasium with a full-size basketball court, two full-sized side courts, volleyball courts and an upper-level running track; an eight-lane bowling alley with a youth center; and a multi-purpose event center. The project was completed within budget and without a single change order.

Community Civic/Public, 17,000 square feet and under (Tied)

Laguna Community Health Center

Owner: 4Points HC Laguna, LLC

Developer: Laguna Health Corp.

General Contractor: Bradbury Stamm Construction Inc.

Architect: Hartman + Majewski Design Group

Engineers: Hartman + Majewski Design Group; EEA Consulting Engineers; RME ABQ Structural Engineers, LLC, EEA Consulting Engineers

The 15,150-square-foot community-based health care center was designed to create a one-stop shop for patients from all Laguna’s villages. Flow was designed to allow for after-hours use of a community room off the lobby, and a mourning room with a separate secured entrance and restroom for family members observing Pueblo traditions. Overall construction was completed in eight months, despite labor and materials delays.

Community Civic/Public, 17,000 square feet and under (Tied)

Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters and Visitor Center

Owner: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Developer: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

General Contractor: CF Padilla-Brycon joint venture

Architect: Formative Architecture PC (architect of record); Weddle Gilmore, Black Rock Studio (consulting architect)

Engineers: High Mesa Consulting Group, Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers, RME ABQ Structural Engineers

The project program included a new visitor center, staff administration, visitor restrooms, environmental education classroom, and maintenance building with site improvements to include parking, shaded amphitheater, constructed wetland, pedestrian bridge and walking trails. The LEED Silver project placed emphasis on sustainability. Design features include rainwater harvesting, bird friendly building design, dark sky building and site lighting, recycled and reclaimed building materials, native landscaping, operable windows, shaded exterior gathering areas and environmental education exhibits.

Education

UNM Johnson Center Expansion and Renovation

Owner: University of New Mexico

General Contractor: Jaynes Corp.

Architect: FBT Architects

Engineers: Bohannan Huston, Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers, Walla Engineering

The project updated a 230,000-square-foot building that was originally built in 1957 and poorly suited to UNM’s current athletics and recreation needs. The old building had seen numerous additions, which created a maze of hallways often confusing to visitors. The project unified previously separated areas, among other updates.

Hospitality

Sandia Resort & Casino South Expansion/Hotel Renovation

Owner/Developer: Pueblo of Sandia

General Contractor: Jaynes Corp.

Architect: Studio Southwest Architects

Engineers: High Mesa Consulting Group, Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers, Chavez-Grieves Consulting Engineers

The addition to the Sandia Resort & Casino’s hotel structure and casino-level structure included: first-level gaming, high limits gaming, VIP bar/restaurant, deli and level corridor connecting the hotel and casino; and third-level sports bar/casino gaming, kitchen and balcony/balcony bar. The 14-month project embraced existing pueblo architectural style and finished within budget.

Industrial

Highlands Pedestrian Bridge

Owner: Urban Hospitality NM, LLC

Developer: Titan Development/Maestas Development Group

General Contractor: Jaynes Corp.

Architect: Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Engineers: Bohannan Huston Inc., KDC Mechanical, Service Electric Company, Chavez-Grieves Consulting Engineers

The gently curved 3,500-square-foot Highlands Bridge spans Central to connect the second floor of SpringHill Suites to Presbyterian Hospital. The hotel offers 20 rooms dedicated for use by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. The glass facade of the bridge, which is visible from Interstate 25, allows for its expressive structure to be visible during the day, while color-changing LED lighting adds a dynamic nighttime element.

Medical

Lincoln County Medical Center Replacement Hospital

Owner: Lincoln County

General Contractor: Jaynes Corp.

Architect: Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Engineers: Scott M. McGee, LLC; Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers; Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

The two-story, 70,000-square-foot Lincoln County Medical Center Replacement Hospital is the final step in a facility master plan that began in 2008 and which determined the facility needed major updates due to outdated utilities and spaces. The hospital includes 25 licensed beds for labor and delivery, med/surg and intensive care units; three operating rooms; and emergency, imaging, cardio/pulmonary, infusion, lab, pharmacy and dietary departments. The existing hospital was demolished to allow for parking.

Mixed Use/Multi-Family (Tied)

Broadstone Highlands North

Owner: Broadstone Highlands North LLC

Developer: Titan Development/Maestas Development Group

General Contractor: Alliance Residential Builders

Architect: ORB Architecture, LLC

Engineers: Bohannan Huston Inc.

Broadstone Highlands North in Albuquerque is a 92-unit, surface parked urban multi-family project with a main four-story building and four surrounding carriage buildings. The units offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse space. Broadstone Highlands North is the second project to be completed at The Highlands, a live, work, play urban mixed-use concept on 12 acres previously considered blighted by the city.

Mixed Use/Multi-Family (Tied)

Palacio Azul Condominium Remodel – seven units

Owner/Developer/Architect/General Contractor: Zydeco 66

Engineers: ABQ Engineering, Inc.; High Tech Engineering; DeLapp Engineering

Palacio Azul is a 1.23-acre property in Santa Fe’s Historic District. The site had six residential units in various states of disrepair, including the Ashley Pond residence, designed by local architect John Gaw Meem and listed on the Historic Register. The project extensively remodeled the existing units and added a seventh unit, among other changes. The units are arranged around bricked zocalos, echoing traditional village planning. The architectural embodiment of place repeats a pattern language found at multiple scales throughout Santa Fe’s Historic District, which include public plazas and courtyards, walled streets and portals.

Office

McKee Wallwork + Co Tenant Improvement

Owner: Ed Garcia

Developer/General Contractor: AIC General Contractor

Architect: Commercial

Engineers: BG Buildingworks; Tarleton Engineering Inc.; Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

The new headquarters of McKee Wallwork + Co is part of Glorieta Station, an eight-acre redevelopment project in Downtown Albuquerque. McKee Wallwork + Co is the first tenant on the updated property, located in a former warehouse of the historic Glorieta Brewing Company. The office design highlights the building’s existing concrete floors and wood columns, trusses and ceilings, while new plywood casework, metal mesh railings and glass storefronts along the enclosed private offices and meeting spaces reinforce the space’s industrial nature. Designed to express the creative nature of the tenant’s work, the space offers formal and informal collaborative spaces.

Retail

Burque Bakehouse

Owner/Developer: Sarah Ciccotello and Chris McQuary

General Contractor: Insight Construction

Architect: Doug Heller, Sandy Johnson

Engineers: Mark Goodwin & Associates; Feight Engineering; Hughes Design Co.

Burque Bakehouse is located at the corner of Broadway and Hazeldine in an old Dairy Queen building. When Sarah Ciccotello and Chris McQuary purchased the building, it had been unsuccessful or unoccupied for years. The pair redeveloped the space to house Burque Bakehouse, where head baker Ciccotello creates French influenced small-batch baked goods. The project overcame major infrastructural challenges, including a collapsed main sewer line, inadequate original electrical service and unexpected required replatting process.