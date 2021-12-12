 Downtown Albuquerque gets new delectable doughnut destination - Albuquerque Journal

Downtown Albuquerque gets new delectable doughnut destination

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Karla Moore, owner of Simply Sinful Donuts, holds a tray of her treats on Thursday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

As a child, Karla Moore saw the joy a doughnut could bring to others during her visits with her dad’s mother.

For Moore, the simple act of giving her dad’s mother a doughnut acted as a way to bridge a language divide that kept Moore from otherwise conversing with her in Spanish.

“When I gave her the box of doughnuts and she would open it and pick one she just had this bright smile on her face and so I knew she was happy,” Moore said.

It’s that same type of joy she hopes to bring to the Downtown Albuquerque community with her business, Simply Sinful Donuts.

The new shop, which opened in the Simms Building at Gold and 4th Street on Nov. 17, serves up a variety of mini doughnuts, all made by hand by Moore.

Simply Sinful Donuts at 400 Gold SW offers a variety of handmade mini doughnuts. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Doughnuts range from more traditional options like chocolate sprinkles and pecan turtle to flavors like dragonfruit and piña colada.

Moore said she has been making doughnuts for about five years and first saw how much people enjoyed receiving one of her creations when she would hand out her doughnuts to friends and people she met.

“Just making doughnuts in general, just giving that little piece of happiness to someone else has always been kind of a part of who I am,” she said.

Though Simply Sinful Donuts just recently opened as a storefront location, Moore has been selling her sweet treats under the name for more than a year.

She said she began selling doughnuts in May of 2020 as a way to bring a little bit of joy during a time when most people were forced inside due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

The business quickly took off.

“I think it had a lot to do with the whole shutdown and people wanting something new and delicious to eat so that’s kind of where it started,” she said.

Simply Sinful Donuts owner Karla Moore applies glaze to her handmade doughnuts Thursday in Downtown Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Moore said she was initially contacted by customers who had heard of her business through word of mouth recommendations, but she soon created an online social media presence in order to encourage sales.

Her business remained primarily online until she partnered with Central New Mexico Community College’s Street Food Institute.

At the Street Food Institute, Moore said she had access to an industrial kitchen which allowed her to sell at bigger venues like pop-up markets and the Rail Yards Market.

Simply Sinful Donuts is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 400 Gold SW.

For more information, visit simplysinfuldonuts.com

Pilar Martinez covers retail and commercial real estate for the Journal. She can be reached at pmartinez@abqjournal.com.


