 Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81 - Albuquerque Journal

Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81

By Berenice Bautista / Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Vicente Fernández, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández, died on Sunday. He was 81 years old.

Fernández was known for hits such as “El Rey,” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” his command of the ranchera genre and his dark and elegant mariachi suits with their matching wide-brimmed sombreros.

His music attracted fans far beyond Mexico’s borders. Songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Como Mexico no hay dos” were extremely popular among Mexican immigrant communities in the U.S. because of how they expressed the longing for the homeland.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for the audience,” Fernández’s family said on his official Instagram account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Fernández, known also by his nickname ″Chente,″ died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, his family said. Funeral plans were not immediately announced. In August, he had suffered a serious fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.

Beginning early on Sunday, people began posting messages, many of them recalling the lyrics to one of the favorite mariachi requests at parties and restaurants that goes “I am still the king.”

Music greats such as Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Maluma took to social media to post heartfelt condolences, some citing how his music influenced them. Famous country singer George Strait said he was “one of my heroes.”

“I am broken hearted. Don Chente has been an angel to me all my life,” Ricky Martin said. “The only thing that gives me comfort at this moment, is that every time we saw each other I told him how important he was to me.”

Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador also expressed his condolences, calling him “a symbol of the ranchera music.”

Meanwhile, outside the hospital where he died, fans began arriving Sunday carrying photographs with the singer and belting out his best hits.

The timing of his death was also highlighted by fans as Fernández often sang on Dec. 12 to mark the Catholic pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, an event that attracts vast crowds. The commemoration was being held on Sunday after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Vicente Fernández Gómez was born on February 17, 1940 in the town of Huentitán El Alto in the western state of Jalisco. He spent most of his childhood on the ranch of his father, Ramón Fernández, on the outskirts

The artist sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. In 1998, he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In April 2016, he said goodbye to the stage before about 85,000 people in Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Spectators had traveled from northern Mexico as well as the United States, Colombia and other Latin American countries for the occasion.

______

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report from Miami.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fox anchor Chris Wallace makes his own news with ...
More News
Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left ... Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox's news operation at a time ...
2
Anne Rice, who breathed new life into vampires, dies ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, ... Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including 'Interview With a Vampire,' reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She ...
3
'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
After canceling its 2020 edition and ... After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere ...
4
Kennedy Center Honors back once more, Biden attends
Most Recent Entertainment News
The Kennedy Center Honors returned to ... The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first ...
5
'Laverne & Shirley' star Eddie Mekka dead at 69
Most Recent Entertainment News
Longtime 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Eddie ... Longtime 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine ...
6
Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11
Most Recent Entertainment News
Jon Batiste might be the Grammys ... Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored ...
7
Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards
Most Recent Entertainment News
South Korean superstars BTS were crowned ... South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake ...
8
Film crew union narrowly approves contract with producers
Most Recent Entertainment News
Film industry crew members have narrowly ... Film industry crew members have narrowly voted to approve a pair of contracts with Hollywood producers after a standoff that came within days of ...
9
'Rust' tragedy, labor climate frame Hollywood contract vote
Most Recent Entertainment News
In weighing his vote on a ... In weighing his vote on a proposed union contract with Hollywood producers, veteran stagehand Matthew 'Doc' Brashear looked closely at the agreement and beyond, ...