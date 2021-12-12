 De Blasio defends vaccine mandates for 'keeping people alive' - Albuquerque Journal

De Blasio defends vaccine mandates for ‘keeping people alive’

By Shant Shahrigian / New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — Outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out in defense of his controversial vaccine mandates on Sunday, arguing that the orders have proved to be effective.

The lame-duck mayor last week said all private sector employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, although the policy takes effect during his last days in office and lacks details about enforcement, and extended the requirement for proof of vaccination at restaurants and other indoor venues to those as young as age 5.

De Blasio defended the policies briefly on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas in an unusual face-off between a blue-state mayor and a red-state leader.

“Seventy-one percent of our people [are] fully vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “A lot of those people made the decision because the mandate was there and it was the thing that moved them, and it’s keeping people alive.”

Hutchinson argued that such mandates are counterproductive.

“It hardens resistance,” he said. “You don’t need to add 100,000 to the unemployed list. And that would hurt us in trying to do our recovery.”

De Blasio, a Democrat who’s mulling a run for governor, said low vaccination rates are a worse threat to the economy than the prospect of shutdowns if COVID-19 numbers spike.

“We thought several times we’re going to leave the COVID era behind. We could leave it behind in 2022 if we truly focus on vaccination and put the tough mandates in place to make sure we turn the corner,” he said.

——

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


