 Two people killed in fire near Rio Rancho - Albuquerque Journal

Two people killed in fire near Rio Rancho

By Journal staff and wire reports

Officials with the New Mexico State Fire Marshall Investigation collect evidence at the scene of an overnight deadly fire in Rio Rancho. Two people perished in the blaze on Hildalgo Northern Boulevard NW. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

RIO RANCHO — Two people have been found dead after a structure fire in the Rio Rancho area, authorities said Sunday.

Several fire crews from Sandoval County were called out around 2:30 a.m..

Rio Rancho police and Sandoval County Sheriff’s officials also went to the scene.

Authorities said one person was found dead as firefighters tried to stop the flames from spreading.

They said a second person was found dead at the scene shortly afterward.

The names, ages and genders of the two dead persons weren’t immediately known.

Lt. John Castaneda, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the home was almost completely destroyed. He said the home was in an isolated area near Northern Boulevard and Hidalgo Road NW and no other structures were damaged.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was under investigation and it’s not yet known how the two people died.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office and Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office are in charge of the fire investigation.


