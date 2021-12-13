 Senate panel trims plan to earmark federal relief funds - Albuquerque Journal

Senate panel trims plan to earmark federal relief funds

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

A revised plan to earmark $486.5 million in federal relief funds is headed to the full Senate after being approved Sunday by a Senate committee. Lawmakers are considering the spending package during a special session at the state Capitol focused on redistricting. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A slimmed-down plan to earmark a hefty chunk of New Mexico’s unspent federal relief funds is headed to the full Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously late Sunday to endorse a proposal to spend $478.5 million that New Mexico received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The vote came after the committee approved an amendment eliminating $26 million for broadband expansion efforts statewide, though the House-approved plan still includes roughly $123 million for broadband.

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, the panel’s chairman, said in an interview after the vote that state broadband officials had indicated they could not put all the initially proposed money to use.

In addition to the $123 million included in the spending package under consideration at the Roundhouse, lawmakers also appropriated about $133 million in state funds for broadband expansion during this year’s 60-day legislative session.

And New Mexico stands to receive even more funding under an infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

While the ongoing special session at the state Capitol has focused largely on the once-per-decade task of redistricting, crafting a plan to spend some of the state’s unspent federal relief dollars has also emerged as an urgent priority.

The state currently has roughly $1.1 billion in unspent federal relief funds, which were the subject of a legal dispute between a bipartisan group of legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

The Supreme Court ultimately sided with the lawmakers in the case, ruling Lujan Grisham could not spend the money without legislative approval. That prompted the Democratic governor to add spending of the funds to the special session’s agenda.

The plan approved Sunday would leave spending decisions for about $724 million of the federal relief dollars until a 30-day regular session that starts in January.

That’s because about $133 million of the money included in the legislative plan comes from a separate federal fund that is intended specifically for capital projects.

Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee left untouched in the spending package earmarked funding for road repairs, State Parks improvements and construction of a new acute care hospital, likely in Valencia County.

The spending plan, House Bill 2, could be voted on by the full Senate by as soon as Monday. If approved, it would have to return to the House for consideration since it was amended in the Senate.

Once the House and Senate sign off on the same version of the plan, it would go to Lujan Grisham’s desk for final approval. The governor could then sign the bill in its entirety, veto it or use her line-item veto authority to ax specific spending provisions.


