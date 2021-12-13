 Surgeon dies in small plane crash in northern Colorado - Albuquerque Journal

Surgeon dies in small plane crash in northern Colorado

By Associated Press

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials have released the name of a 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man who was killed when his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain in northern Colorado.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Dr. Clint Devin was flying into Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming, when he crashed Friday evening. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers used snowmobiles to access the top of the mountain. Devin, who was the only one on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was an orthopedic surgeon with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute. Before joining the institute, Devin was the head of spine trauma at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and an adjunct associate professor of orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He grew up in Laramie, Wyoming.

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar says the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash in the next several weeks.


