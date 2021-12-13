 No. 6 Arizona defeats UNM women - Albuquerque Journal

No. 6 Arizona defeats UNM women

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Paula Reus, left, here blocking a shot in an earlier game against New Mexico State, led the Lobos with 15 points on Sunday in a loss at sixth-ranked Arizona.. (Mike Sandoval for the Journal)

 

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team gamely went toe-to-toe with last season’s NCAA runner-up Sunday.

In the end, the Lobos could not land enough punches.

No. 6 Arizona used a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to gain control and gradually pulled away for a 77-60 victory over visiting UNM in front of 8,884 fans at Tucson’s McKale Center.

The Lobos (8-4) managed just three points during an eight-minute cold spell in the second half, and the Wildcats (9-0) made it hurt. Arizona turned a 44-42 lead into a 61-45 cushion during that span and never looked back.

UNM coach Mike Bradbury liked most of what he saw from his team – other than its eight-minute scoring drought.

“We competed the whole game and for most of three quarters we were right there,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “Our kids executed the game plan to perfection, and I thought we got better shots overall than Arizona did. We just couldn’t make anything in that third quarter and they had some kids come off the bench who couldn’t miss.”

Freshman Paula Reus started and scored a career-best 15 points for UNM on 7-of-8 shooting, and LaTora Duff added 14 points. The difference-makers for Arizona were reserves Madison Conner and Helena Pueyo, who combined for 26 points and eight made 3-pointers.

The 3’s were critical as New Mexico used an aggressive zone defense to counter the Wildcats’ significant height advantage. Arizona finished with just a 26-22 edge on points in the paint.

“We knew we couldn’t match up man-to-man,” Bradbury said, “so we used the zone to take away what they do best – pound the ball inside. It worked. We forced them to shoot 36 3-pointers. But give them credit for making enough (12) to get the job done.”

UNM finished 7-for-22 from 3-point range but effectively matched Arizona shot for shot in the first half. The score was tied at 16 after one quarter and Reus hit a jumper from just inside the arc to put the visitors up 22-19 early in the second.

Arizona later scored seven straight points to grab a 35-29 lead, but Reus hit a late 3 to trim the margin to 35-32 at halftime.

Bradbury called it a coach’s decision to start Reus in place of senior Shaiquel McGruder, who scored eight points off the bench.

The Lobos trailed 44-42 after two Antonia Anderson free throws with 5:23 left in the third quarter, but they did not score again for the next 5:02 as Arizona took command. Conner scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats, while Cate Reese had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

 

Sunday, Dec. 19
Women: UTEP at UNM, 6 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming) 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
No. 6 Arizona defeats UNM women
Featured Sports
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team gamely went toe-to-toe with last season&# ...
2
Prep basketball: Las Cruces, Volcano Vista take tournament crowns
Boys' Basketball
Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Volcano ... Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Volcano Vista won boys basketball tournament championships on Saturday, as did the girls from Farmington and La Cueva as ...
3
Combat sports notes: Borg scheduled for long-awaited return
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg, having ... Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg, having fought just once in the past 18 months, is scheduled for a ...
4
Yodice: All-Metro soccer list reveals a deep talent pool
Boys' Soccer
After a pandemic-related hiatus during the ... After a pandemic-related hiatus during the last school year, the Journal's All-Metro teams are back. ...
5
UTEP will turn up pressure in the Pit vs. ...
ABQnews Seeker
UTEP has been very good at ... UTEP has been very good at forcing turnovers. UNM has been very good at not turning the ball over. The two old WAC rivals ...
6
Lobo women face major test at No. 6 Arizona
College
As midterm exams go, this one ... As midterm exams go, this one looks like a doozy.The University of New Mexico women's ...
7
Noble is the big winner at Lobos football banquet
College
Joey Noble, who was basically unstoppable ... Joey Noble, who was basically unstoppable all season long, took home three awards including the Bill Brannin Most Valuable Player Award Saturday night at ...
8
Prep basketball: Las Cruces reaches two tournament finals
Boys' Basketball
Tournament championships will be decided across ... Tournament championships will be decided across the metro area on Saturday to cap a busy weekend for ...
9
As NMMI focuses on national title game, players hope ...
College
It will be hard to top ... It will be hard to top what New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant did on Sunday, ...