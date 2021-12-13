No. 6 Arizona defeats UNM women

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team gamely went toe-to-toe with last season’s NCAA runner-up Sunday.

In the end, the Lobos could not land enough punches.

No. 6 Arizona used a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to gain control and gradually pulled away for a 77-60 victory over visiting UNM in front of 8,884 fans at Tucson’s McKale Center.

The Lobos (8-4) managed just three points during an eight-minute cold spell in the second half, and the Wildcats (9-0) made it hurt. Arizona turned a 44-42 lead into a 61-45 cushion during that span and never looked back.

UNM coach Mike Bradbury liked most of what he saw from his team – other than its eight-minute scoring drought.

“We competed the whole game and for most of three quarters we were right there,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “Our kids executed the game plan to perfection, and I thought we got better shots overall than Arizona did. We just couldn’t make anything in that third quarter and they had some kids come off the bench who couldn’t miss.”

Freshman Paula Reus started and scored a career-best 15 points for UNM on 7-of-8 shooting, and LaTora Duff added 14 points. The difference-makers for Arizona were reserves Madison Conner and Helena Pueyo, who combined for 26 points and eight made 3-pointers.

The 3’s were critical as New Mexico used an aggressive zone defense to counter the Wildcats’ significant height advantage. Arizona finished with just a 26-22 edge on points in the paint.

“We knew we couldn’t match up man-to-man,” Bradbury said, “so we used the zone to take away what they do best – pound the ball inside. It worked. We forced them to shoot 36 3-pointers. But give them credit for making enough (12) to get the job done.”

UNM finished 7-for-22 from 3-point range but effectively matched Arizona shot for shot in the first half. The score was tied at 16 after one quarter and Reus hit a jumper from just inside the arc to put the visitors up 22-19 early in the second.

Arizona later scored seven straight points to grab a 35-29 lead, but Reus hit a late 3 to trim the margin to 35-32 at halftime.

Bradbury called it a coach’s decision to start Reus in place of senior Shaiquel McGruder, who scored eight points off the bench.

The Lobos trailed 44-42 after two Antonia Anderson free throws with 5:23 left in the third quarter, but they did not score again for the next 5:02 as Arizona took command. Conner scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats, while Cate Reese had 14 points and 12 rebounds.