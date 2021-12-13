Child killed, father injured in hit-and-run crash

A child was killed and the father was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash with an off-road vehicle on Sunday night, according to Albuquerque police.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. by Central and Tingley near the the ABQ Biopark.

Witnesses told police the vehicle ran a red light and struck the father and child just west of the intersection, Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release. The child died at the scene and the father was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle drove west on Central after the crash.