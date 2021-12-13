 Driver shortage leaves some school routes in ABQ empty - Albuquerque Journal

Driver shortage leaves some school routes in ABQ empty

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

 

 

 

A school bus winds through the bus lane at Eisenhower Middle School on Friday. Some Albuquerque Public Schools bus routes have been halted due to driver shortages.(Robert Browman/Journal)

 

On Tuesday morning, Leslie Maxwell walked her daughter to the bus stop and carried on with the rest of her morning stroll.

She was surprised when her daughter later chased her down.

“She ran after me and said, ‘Mom, you have to take me to school,'” Maxwell said.

Turns out the middle schooler had been waiting for a bus that was never coming – news another student’s parent had delivered as she stood expectantly at the stop.

Maxwell subsequently found an email from the Eisenhower Middle School principal sent the previous afternoon warning of the route’s abrupt stoppage.

“I regret to inform you that due to driver shortages, bus 0194 will not be in service effective tomorrow 12/7,” the principal wrote in a message. “Transportation for students who ride this bus will not be available until further notice.”

The route Maxwell’s daughter rides is one of two that Albuquerque Public Schools has presently halted, but such interruptions have occurred on dozens of routes this year.

Back in October, spokeswoman Monica Armenta said the staff shortages were preventing about 5,600 of the district’s students from being able to take the bus.

It has adjusted to staffing shortages by combining some of its 1,900 routes. It is also sending its mechanics and other employees who have Commercial Drivers Licenses to ferry students to and from campus, but it is presently operating with no drivers on standby. That means routes can get halted “when drivers become ill or submit last-minute resignations,” Armenta said in an email last week.

So far, 90 drivers have quit this year. There are 30 bus driver openings within APS and about 60 more among the district’s contractors, Armenta said.

In an effort to fill the gaps, APS has increased driver starting pay to $18 an hour and is offering $1,000 bonuses to new hires.

The district has hired a driver to take over the bus Maxwell’s daughter rides and the other route not currently operating, and they should start Tuesday, Armenta said.

But the challenge is ongoing.

“As widely reported, the national bus driver shortage we’ve experienced the last several years has been exacerbated by the relentless pandemic. Few applicants have materialized despite newly approved driver sign-on bonuses, higher wages, and aggressive efforts to recruit,” Armenta wrote. “This is a national issue with no apparent turnaround at this time.”

Maxwell said Friday morning she has heard nothing more about her daughter’s route since the initial email sent last Monday, and she’s had to scramble to figure out her transportation – particularly after school ends at 3 p.m.

“My husband and I both work full-time,” she said. “It’s been a nightmare.”


