Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed child on Sunday

A family outing to the River of Lights turned into the ultimate tragedy Sunday night when a child was killed and his father injured in a hit-and-run crash with an all-terrain vehicle, according to Albuquerque police.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. by Central and Tingley near the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, where the holiday event is held. The family was leaving the event when the crash occurred.

Several people were crossing Central southbound at Tingley when an ATV ran a red light and struck a father and his child, who is about 7 years old, just west of the intersection, Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in an interview late Sunday. The child was dragged down Central and died at the scene and the father was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, Gallegos said. He said the child’s mother was also at the scene.

The suspect drove west on Central after the crash.

A row of evidence markers lined Central for a small stretch late Sunday as police investigated the crash.

Gallegos said the police Real Time Crime Center quickly obtained video of the crash and police would likely be sending out photographs of the suspect in the near future. He didn’t say where the footage came from.

He said investigators suspect the vehicle had been one of many vehicles cruising along Central on Sunday night. Gallegos said police in the Valley Area Command have reported that ATVs have been recklessly cruising Central on Sundays.

“The cruisers are here on the weekends and they are usually respectful … but there have been these ATV-type vehicles showing up lately and driving recklessly and dangerously, and that appears to be one of those vehicles,” Gallegos said. “We’re not sure who was driving, but we’re looking for him and the (Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office) is looking for him.”