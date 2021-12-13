 APD releases photos of vehicle suspected of hitting 7-year-old - Albuquerque Journal

APD releases photos of vehicle suspected of hitting 7-year-old

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police have released photos of a gray or dark-colored off-highway vehicle believed to have hit and killed a 7-year-old boy leaving the River of Lights with his family Sunday night.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 8:30 p.m. the boy and his father crossing the crosswalk at the intersection of Central and Tingley.

He said the family of four was leaving the River of Lights and heading to Tingley Beach where their vehicle was parked.

“The OHV (off-highway vehicle) struck two of the pedestrians that were walking in the crosswalk,” Gallegos said. “Video evidence showed that at the time of the crash the pedestrians were crossing the intersection in the crosswalk and the pedestrian crossing signal was illuminated allowing them the right of way.”

The boy was dragged down the street and died at the scene. The father was injured and was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital with serious injuries. He is now in stable condition, Gallegos said.

The boy’s mother was also at the scene but she was not injured.

The vehicle fled westbound on Central.

“Speed appears to be a factor on the part of the OHV (off-highway vehicle) and it is unknown if alcohol is a factor for the unknown driver of the OHV,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “The OHV and the driver have not been located or identified at this time. ”

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the hit and run to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

