Arizona reports 2,391 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The state coronavirus dashboard on Monday reported 2,391 additional confirmed cases. But there were no new virus-related deaths.

The lower figures might partially be attributed to a lag in reporting figures on the weekends.

Still, the numbers are a marked drop. For the last 12 days, Arizona health officials had found more than 3,000 cases daily.

Now the state’s pandemic total number of cases is 1,318,580. The number of deaths remains 23,040.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained about the same with 2,688 patients as of Sunday. The number of hospitalized remain far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 last January. Still, hospitals are more crowded because of large numbers of patients being treated for non-virus-related reasons.