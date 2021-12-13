 Arizona reports 2,391 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 2,391 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The state coronavirus dashboard on Monday reported 2,391 additional confirmed cases. But there were no new virus-related deaths.

The lower figures might partially be attributed to a lag in reporting figures on the weekends.

Still, the numbers are a marked drop. For the last 12 days, Arizona health officials had found more than 3,000 cases daily.

Now the state’s pandemic total number of cases is 1,318,580. The number of deaths remains 23,040.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained about the same with 2,688 patients as of Sunday. The number of hospitalized remain far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 last January. Still, hospitals are more crowded because of large numbers of patients being treated for non-virus-related reasons.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Georgia Lord, longtime mayor of Goodyear, dead at 83
Around the Region
Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear for ... Georgia Lord, mayor of Goodyear for the last decade, has died. The city of Goodyear confirmed Lord's death. In a statement, city officials said ...
2
Writer profiles every USS Arizona casualty at Pearl Harbor
Around the Region
When the USS Arizona exploded and ... When the USS Arizona exploded and sank during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago, brothers died with brothers, childhood friends with ...
3
Remains found near Flagstaff in January still not identified
Around the Region
Coconino County Sheriff's officials are asking ... Coconino County Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help to identity a man whose remains were found east of Flagstaff in January. They ...
4
Navajo Nation reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation is reporting 23 ... The Navajo Nation is reporting 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death. Tribal health officials released their latest figures Sunday evening, bringing ...
5
Medical glove maker plans major expansion near Gallup
ABQnews Seeker
Project could bring 300 jobs to ... Project could bring 300 jobs to area
6
Yuma mayor: US responding to border, emergency easing
Around the Region
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says an ... Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says an emergency situation in the southwestern Arizona border city has eased with federal officials moving in additional personnel in ...
7
Surgeon dies in small plane crash in northern Colorado
Around the Region
Officials have released the name of ... Officials have released the name of a 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man who was killed when his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain ...
8
Phoenix police officer quits after being charged with fraud
Around the Region
A Phoenix police officer has resigned ... A Phoenix police officer has resigned after being indicted on charges accusing her and a co-defendant of defrauding the federal government of over $1.2 ...
9
Hospital crowding in Arizona reaches pandemic high
Around the Region
Crowding of Arizona's strained health care ... Crowding of Arizona's strained health care system continues to worsen during the latest surge, with availability of hospital beds sinking to the lowest level ...