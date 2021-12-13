 Sherpa brothers set out for grand slam of mountaineering - Albuquerque Journal

Sherpa brothers set out for grand slam of mountaineering

By Binaj Gurubacharya / Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Two brothers who are among Nepal’s most famous Sherpa guides set out on Monday to scale the highest peaks on each of the world’s seven continents, in a sweeping global trek that will take them across both the North and South Poles.

Mingma Sherpa and Chhang Dawa Sherpa have already climbed the 14 highest peaks in the world — every one of which is in Asia. Their youngest brother, Tashi Lakpa, who will join on the worldwide adventure, has climbed six of those peaks.

“We were the first brothers to climb all 14 highest mountains in the world and now we are setting out to climb the highest peaks in the seven continents and reach both the Poles to become the ‘grand slam brothers of mountaineering’ in the climbing community,” Mingma told The Associated Press in Kathmandu.

The three brothers plan to fly out of Nepal on Monday to Antarctica to begin their journey by climbing Mount Vinson and then skiing to the South Pole.

Mingma said they plan to complete the trip within a year and are paying for their adventure with their own money.

The brothers have already scaled Mount Everest which is the highest mountain in Asia. After Mount Vinson in Antarctica, they will have the top peaks of five other continents to scale, and then the North Pole.

The brothers operate the Seven Summits Treks in Kathmandu, which is the largest expedition organizer in the country. Most of the climbers on Mount Everest sign up with their company because of their experience and reputation as the most prominent outfitters on Nepal’s mountains.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Child killed, father injured in hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who ... Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who left child dead Sunday
2
Fentanyl: a game of 'Russian Roulette'
ABQnews Seeker
NM records meteoric rise in overdose ... NM records meteoric rise in overdose deaths
3
Native leaders cry foul over NM redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
Officials say plan rejects consensus reached ... Officials say plan rejects consensus reached among tribal communties
4
Sister is still seeking her brother's killer
ABQnews Seeker
Investigative agencies have few leads Investigative agencies have few leads
5
Driver shortage leaves some school routes in ABQ empty
ABQnews Seeker
Spokesperson: 30 openings available within APS ... Spokesperson: 30 openings available within APS
6
UNM: Wildfire smoke may cause brain inflammation
ABQnews Seeker
Research on mice conducted at a ... Research on mice conducted at a mobile lab in Laguna Pueblo
7
'New' Paseo/Tramway safer? Drivers say no way
ABQnews Seeker
NMDOT says the configuration is meant ... NMDOT says the configuration is meant to slow eastbound traffic down before making the right turn
8
State Police release details in fatal police shooting last ...
ABQnews Seeker
50-mile pursuit ended in shoot-out near ... 50-mile pursuit ended in shoot-out near Clines Corners
9
Medical glove maker plans major expansion near Gallup
ABQnews Seeker
Project could bring 300 jobs to ... Project could bring 300 jobs to area