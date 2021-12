A 31-year-old woman who was reported missing last week has been found, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Chavez was reported missing on Dec. 10. Deputies said she was last seen near Edith and Osuna NE and the circumstances around her disappearance led law enforcement to be concerned for her safety.

No other details about the case were provided. It’s unclear what the circumstances leading to her disappearance were.