 Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DENVER — A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill that fouled rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The proposed consent decree with Sunnyside Gold Corp. follows Sunnyside settlements with New Mexico and the Navajo Nation earlier this year.

Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office said Monday that a Denver federal court will decide whether to approve the decree after a 30-day public comment period.

Sunnyside admits no fault in the agreement.

Sunnyside operated a mine next to Gold King near Silverton that closed in 1991. A federal investigation found that bulkheads to plug that mine led to a buildup of water from Gold King containing heavy metals. A contractor for the Environmental Protection Agency inadvertently triggered the spill while attempting to mitigate the buildup.

The area has since been declared a Superfund site.

Sunnyside “never owned or operated the Gold King mine and was not at fault for the August 2015 EPA-caused spill,” Gina Myers, Sunnyside’s director of Reclamation Operations, said in an email. “We are pleased to resolve this matter and to see funds going toward further efforts to improve water quality rather than protracted potential litigation.”

Weiser, Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of state health department, will work with local governments and not-for-profit groups to determine how to allocate the money.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Omicron variant confirmed in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The first confirmed case of the ... The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant was identified in New Mexico on Sunday, the Department of Health announced. A Bernalillo County ...
2
Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill
ABQnews Seeker
A mining company has agreed to ... A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King ...
3
Woman who was reported missing has been found
ABQnews Seeker
A 31-year-old woman who was reported ... A 31-year-old woman who was reported missing last week has been found, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. Ashley Chavez was reported missing ...
4
APD releases photos of vehicle suspected of hitting 7-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have released photos of ... Albuquerque police have released photos of a gray or dark-colored off-highway vehicle believed to have hit and killed a 7-year-old boy leaving the River ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos frustrated by turnovers, Miners defense
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, videos or whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Sunday's UTEP/UNM game in ...
6
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed child on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who ... Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed child on Sunday
7
Sister is still seeking her brother's killer
ABQnews Seeker
Investigative agencies have few leads Investigative agencies have few leads
8
Child killed, father injured in hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who ... Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who left child dead Sunday
9
Fentanyl: a game of 'Russian Roulette'
ABQnews Seeker
NM records meteoric rise in overdose ... NM records meteoric rise in overdose deaths