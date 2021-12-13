Omicron variant confirmed in NM

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant was identified in New Mexico on Sunday, the Department of Health announced.

A Bernalillo County woman had the first confirmed case. She had recently traveled domestically to another state that also had confirmed cases of the variant.

The Health Department said she was treated at a local emergency room and then discharged to her home, where she is recovering.

The Centers for Disease Control has designated Omicron as a variant of concern. The variant has been identified in at least 30 states and 60 countries. It appears to be spreading faster than the currently dominant Delta variant, according to the Health Department.