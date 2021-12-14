 GRT relief: Time right for state, consumers - Albuquerque Journal

GRT relief: Time right for state, consumers

By Stephanie Schardin Clarke / Secretary, New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is proposing to reduce the statewide gross receipts tax rate from 5.125% to 4.875%, a quarter-cent reduction that will benefit individuals and businesses alike and bring the statewide rate to the lowest it has been since 1990.

Reducing our tax rate now is sound economic and fiscal policy.

The state’s currently strong revenue stream obviously helps, but lowering our GRT rate now is about more than temporary good fortune. In 2019, New Mexico began taxing internet sales for the first time, broadening the tax base significantly and leveling the playing field for New Mexico-based businesses. And starting in spring 2022, New Mexico will add adult-use cannabis to its broadening tax base. Having a broader base means we can lower our rates for the long-term without sacrificing revenue for critical needs in the future.

Lowering the rate is the simplest, fairest route to tax relief. The reduction will apply to all transactions currently subject to GRT and provide broad-based economic benefit to the whole New Mexico economy. It does not favor any one industry over others.

Gross receipts tax relief helps all New Mexicans, but it will be especially helpful to lower-income New Mexicans, who pay a higher percentage of their income on GRT than those at higher income levels. Alongside changes made to our income tax system, the Lujan Grisham administration, working with legislative leadership, continues to make our overall tax code more progressive.

Providing relief to lower-income New Mexicans is not only the right thing to do, it is also good economic policy. Lower-income taxpayers are more likely to use their increased spending power on basic needs, recirculating that money through our economy.

Businesses benefit in other ways, as well. New Mexico’s GRT includes services, which can lead to pyramiding of multiple layers of tax on business inputs. Though many steps have been taken to reduce pyramiding in the GRT, remaining pyramiding is alleviated by lowering the tax rate.

Lowering the tax rate, of course, also gives New Mexico businesses a leg up on out-of-state competitors by lowering the cost of New Mexico products.

Together with the accompanying proposed reduction in the compensating tax rate, our proposed rate cut will provide about $154 million of tax relief across New Mexico. The current strength of oil and gas revenues makes this doable in the short term, and our strong reserves allow us to provide this relief while ensuring long-term fiscal stability.

With a broader tax base, prudent investments and record reserves, New Mexico has prepared well to reduce the gross receipts tax. Simply put, the time is right.


