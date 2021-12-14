 Mistrial declared in trial of man charged in two killings - Albuquerque Journal

Mistrial declared in trial of man charged in two killings

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

This week Second Judicial District Court opens its doors for tours as part of National Judicial Outreach Week
A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the trial of James Alex Chavez. (Albuquerque Journal)

A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a man accused in the 2019 shooting deaths of two men at a Circle K at Menaul and University NE.

James Alex Chavez, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2019, shooting deaths of Jesus Lopez, 27, and James Ronquillo, 24.

Chavez’s attorney, Douglas Wilber, said the key prosecution witness, Joseph Romero, was unresponsive during his testimony last week and said he couldn’t identify Chavez as the gunman. Romero was Lopez’s brother and an assistant manager at the Circle K the night of the killings.

An Albuquerque police detective later testified that Romero had identified Chavez as the gunman in a 2019 interview, Wilber said.

Second Judicial District Judge Courtney Weaks granted the mistrial after defense attorneys argued that the detective’s testimony was hearsay and could have unfairly prejudiced the jury against Chavez, Wilber said.

 


