Editorial: Tiny Homes offer a big vacancy lesson

Just because you build it doesn’t mean they’ll come.

That’s the lesson Bernalillo County leaders are learning the hard way, and one city officials should take to heart as they forge ahead with plans for a larger homeless services center.

Bernalillo County opened its Tiny Homes Village in southeast Albuquerque to much fanfare in February. County officials expected the nearly $5 million transitional housing project on the grounds of the Albuquerque Indian Center to be fully occupied by July. But as of Thanksgiving, there were just five occupants of the 30 stand-alone homes, down from eight in July.

The village’s current guidelines prohibit booze and non-prescription drugs on campus and require residents with addictions to be in recovery programs. Residents are also required to do chores, share in security and maintenance, participate in governing the village and help screen new applicants. Registered sex offenders and those with sex-crime convictions need not apply because they are prohibited from living in any of the 120-square-foot transitional homes.

Faced with a $5 million dose of reality, the county is reviewing its rules. “There’s the possibility they may be a bit too stringent, so we’re reassessing and reworking those,” county spokesman Tom Thorpe said. Perhaps, but neighbors won’t welcome a “come one, come all” approach.

A 2021 Point-in-Time survey counted about 1,560 sheltered and unsheltered homeless people living in Albuquerque. With officials acknowledging that’s an undercount, there is no question the need for innovative housing solutions is great.

So it’s a good step, albeit a bit late, that the county is reassessing its rules.

And city leaders should pay attention to any lessons learned to ensure their $15 million Gateway Center (the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson) doesn’t end up as vacant as the Tiny Homes Village.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.