Editorial: Racing legend ‘Big Al’ helped put NM on map

It’s been a tough year for N.M.’s first family of motorsports.

The recent passing of Albuquerque native Al Unser Sr. — following a 17-year fight with cancer — marked the third death in the iconic Unser family this year. Unser, 82, was preceded in death by his older brother, Bobby Unser, in May and nephew, Bobby Unser Jr., six weeks later.

But Al Sr., or “Big Al” as he was known once his son made a name for himself on the track, enjoyed a fitting moment in the spotlight this summer.

When Helio Castroneves won the Indy 500 in May, he joined Unser, A.J. Foyt and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the storied race. This “Mount Rushmore” of the Indy 500 posed for a July 20 photo on the track, providing a final glorious reminder of Unser’s stature in the racing community before his death last week.

But he was more than just a king of “the Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” as the Indy 500 is known. Unser won three Indy car national championships over his career, and his total of 39 victories is sixth on the all-time list.

Unser was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1986 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998. Unser also was the oldest driver to win the Indy 500 when he claimed the trophy at the age of 47. His accomplishments, along with those of his family, clearly put New Mexico on the map. His collection of trophies and cars is housed at the Unser Racing Museum in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

Yet former Albuquerque sports anchor Bob Brown said Big Al remained “down to earth. If you didn’t know who he was, you would think he was the unassuming gentleman who was very nice and polite and always seemed upbeat.”

Godspeed to a racing legend.

