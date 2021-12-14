 Sports Speak Up! Readers react to vaccination editorial - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers react to vaccination editorial

By ABQJournal News Staff

FANTASTIC EDITORIAL piece in Sunday’s paper on the Super-Spreading Pit. Mask or no mask inconsistency and no proof of vaccination status – no thanks. I will stay home and watch games safely from my couch.

— Hunchback Jimmy

MASKS SHOULD NOT be mandated at the Pit or any other mass gatherings until those coming into NM illegally are fully vaccinated and also wear masks. Which group is more likely to have and spread Covid – those attending games at the Pit or those gathered in large groups from countries with challenged vax programs? FYI —I’m vaccinated, I wear a mask.

— RGT


