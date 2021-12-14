Prep basketball notes: New Atrisco Heritage coach unlikely to fix what’s not broken

Monday was the first day under new leadership for the Atrisco Heritage boys basketball program.

Former coach Adrian Ortega, the only head coach the Jaguars have had since the school opened, began a new job Monday as the district athletic director for Albuquerque Public Schools.

He leaves behind a tremendous legacy, having taken Atrisco Heritage to a pair of state titles, plus one state runner-up finish.

Assistant coach Steve Heredia, 45, a past state champion himself with Centennial (2015) is taking over the team for the rest of the season.

“We’re just gonna keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Heredia said. “There’s not a whole lot to change. Coach Ortega did a phenomenal job. From that perspective, it’s a pretty seamless transition.”

And yet, it is a highly unique scenario, as high school basketball teams almost never institute a coaching change once a season has begun.

Ortega’s final game as Atrisco’s head coach was a 65-48 victory on Saturday over Albuquerque High. The Jaguars have won four straight after an opening night loss to La Cueva.

Heredia’s first game as head coach is Friday against Eldorado.

He coached Centennial’s boys for the first seven years that school was open in Las Cruces. Then he came north.

“I decided it was time for a career move,” Heredia said. “There was a job opening at (Atrisco Heritage) I liked, and it all kind of just worked out.”

Heredia was asked how he’ll put his stamp on the program under these unusual circumstances.

“What my stamp is … is going to be something that I think will play itself out,” he said. “I don’t feel there needs to be changes.”

LOSING WISDOM: The Class 5A girls basketball landscape has been altered with a terrible injury to one of New Mexico’s best players.

Hobbs High School junior guard Wisdom Anthony has torn an ACL in her knee (a non-contact injury) and will be lost to the Eagles for the duration of the 2021-22 season.

“It’s just one of those things, man,” Eagles coach Joe Carpenter said. “It’s hard to fill that void.”

The 5-foot-9 Anthony already was receiving attention from Division I programs, including Nebraska of the Big 10.

But losing Anthony, as dynamic a guard as there is in any classification, is going to complicate Hobbs’ efforts to reach the state championship game for a fifth consecutive season.

Hobbs was the 5A state champ in 2018 and 2020. The Eagles lost in overtime to Volcano Vista last May in the 5A final, and those two schools, many believed, were on a collision course to meet in the final again next March.

Carpenter said Anthony will have surgery on her knee later this month. The Eagles are coming off a 49-44 loss to 4A power Gallup in the final of the Armendariz tournament on Saturday night in Santa Fe. Anthony injured her knee in a practice, Carpenter said.

“We’re scary, but we’re still struggling,” Carpenter said. His Eagles are 3-5, and that includes three losses at a tournament in Dallas Dec. 2-4. “We’ve got five freshmen and one sophomore playing, so we’re just so young. I think we’ll fill in with some other kids and see if we can’t get this thing rolling before February.”

To put that number of losses this season into context, Hobbs absorbed just five losses combined for the last three seasons, and only seven overall going back four seasons.

BEST OF PERFECTS: Farmington’s girls sport 5A’s top record; the Scorpions are 6-0 after they won three games at the Joe Armijo Classic at Albuquerque Academy over the weekend. Roswell and Volcano Vista also have yet to lose in 5A so far this young season.

Farmington’s team defense and guard play was exemplary in the tournament, led by the Anitielu sisters: 5-7 senior guard Kiiyani, 5-7 junior guard Kamalani and 5-10 sophomore Kapiolani. All three were on the Armijo all-tournament squad, as was outstanding senior shooting guard Audrey Henderson.

“I was anxious to see what we would do,” Scorps coach Larenson Henderson said, adding, “My gosh, we’re playing good ball, and I hope it continues.”

The Scorpions and La Cueva figure to be favorites in District 2-5A when February arrives.

“I’m impressed with the way the intensity is,” Henderson said. “The girls are starting to get motivated, and I really like that. It took a while to get them there, but I think they’re finally starting to see it, feel it.”