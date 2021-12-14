 Damaging winds forecast for New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Damaging winds forecast for New Mexico

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico could see damaging winds, blowing snow and dust, and cooler temperatures this week as a series of storm systems whip through the state.

Albuquerque has a forecast high of 56 degrees Tuesday, with a 10% chance of precipitation.

Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said winds will start to pick up across the state Tuesday night and last through Wednesday.

“Across the high terrain above 8,000 or 9,000 feet, we could see wind gusts upwards of 70 or 75 miles per hour,” Shoemake said. “At lower elevations, high winds will be most common across the eastern plains, where wind gusts of 60 to 75 miles per hour will be common.”

The strong crosswinds could make road travel dangerous along north-to-south oriented roadways on Wednesday, Shoemake said.

Wednesday could reach 53 degrees in Albuquerque. The city has a 20% chance of precipitation.

The Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the northeast plains for Wednesday afternoon because of the high winds and dry air.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be quieter weather days, with high temperatures in the low 50s for Albuquerque.

Another storm system could cool down much of New Mexico this weekend.

Albuquerque is expected to reach 46 degrees on Saturday and 48 degrees on Sunday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

 


