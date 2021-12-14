 Thousands of checks unclaimed in Navajo Nation aid program - Albuquerque Journal

Thousands of checks unclaimed in Navajo Nation aid program

By Noel Lyn Smith / Farmington Daily Times

Volunteers prepare supplies for Navajo Nation residents last summer during the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 7,500 checks remain unclaimed in the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program to help tribal members affected financially by the pandemic. (Courtesy of Christine Glidden)

FARMINGTON – Roughly 7,500 checks have not been claimed in the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program, the Office of the President and Vice President said in a news release on Monday.

The program was created to help enrolled tribal members impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tribal members who applied and have not received a check, or did not cash one before it expired, are encouraged to contact the controller’s office by 5 p.m. Dec. 23, according to the release.

The release states that the controller’s office can be reached by sending an email to rthompson@hardship.nnooc.org or wjames@hardship.nnooc.org; or by calling 928-871-6955, 928-871-6271 or 928-871-6073.

“We strongly urge our people who applied, but have not received a relief check to contact the Office of the Controller by Dec. 23,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in the release. “Unclaimed checks may be due to a change or error with a mailing address, an incomplete application or other issues. In accordance with federal requirements, all CARES Act dollars must be spent or obligated by the end of the calendar year.”

Funding for the hardship assistance program came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Congress passed the act and President Donald Trump signed it into law in March 2020 to help state, local and tribal governments address issues related to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline for governments to spend allocations provided through the CARES Act is Dec. 31.

Navajo Nation officials authorized two application periods for the hardship assistance program. Some 312,000 enrolled members have received assistance, according to the president’s office news release.

In November, Speaker Seth Damon introduced a bill to use part of the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act on infrastructure projects and another round of hardship assistance.

That bill remains in the Naa’bik’íyáti’ Committee.


