Fatal shooting by Torrance County deputy under investigation

ESTANCIA, N.M. — A Torrance County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who reportedly had earlier entered a woman’s backyard and fired at least one gunshot, the New Mexico State Police said.

The State Police didn’t immediately release the identity of the man shot Monday.

The State Police said it was investigating the incident and that results of the investigation would be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to a State Police statement, the man was wearing a black hoodie and a red facemask when he entered the woman’s yard.

“For reasons still under investigation the deputy discharged his duty weapon at least once striking the suspect,”” the statement said.