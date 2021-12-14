 Phoenix police officer shot, wounded; suspect in custody - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police officer shot, wounded; suspect in custody

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — A 22-year-old Phoenix police officer was fighting for his life Tuesday after being shot and gravely wounded, police officials told reporters outside a midtown hospital.

Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot at an apartment complex parking area while officers looked for a person who had been driving erratically nearby at about 2 a.m., said Sgt. Vincent Cole, a Police Department spokesperson.

The hospital’s staff was “doing everything possible they can to save him,” Police Chief Jeri Williams said outside St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. “Tyler is doing exactly what we expect our police officers to do and that is to continue to fight.”

No officers fired their weapons while taking a suspect into custody, officials said. The suspect was not immediately identified.

Moldovan, who is married, graduated from the police academy in March, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a department spokesperson.


