 Navajo Nation: 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 40,519 cases since the pandemic began.

The known death toll remains at 1,562.

Tribal health officials reported 23 cases Sunday plus one death.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.

“Our health care system is being challenged due to the spread of the COVID-19 in addition to other hospital visits that require medical attention,” Nez said in a statement Monday. “We are in this together and we have to remain strong to push back on this invisible monster known as COVID-19.”

Nez also said an increase in cases after a holiday is inevitable so it’s crucial that tribal members protect themselves.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


