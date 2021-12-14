 Dock issue suspends USS Arizona Memorial tours again - Albuquerque Journal

Dock issue suspends USS Arizona Memorial tours again

By Associated Press

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s USS Arizona Memorial has problems again with its shoreside dock, which means that boat tours to the popular Pearl Harbor site are suspended.

The National Park Service said staff members at Pearl Harbor were alerted to an issue with the shoreside dock on Sunday.

The park service suspended tours via Navy boats to the memorial built in the harbor.

The site is among the most visited in Hawaii, and pays homage to the 1,177 lives lost on the USS Arizona in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The dock is past its life expectancy and repetitive stressors such as tidal movements contributed to the recent failure, the park service said Monday.

The memorial was closed for 15 months after cracks were found on the dock in 2018. Exceptionally high tides in 2017 are believed to have dislodged concrete blocks sunk into Pearl Harbor’s sediment and connected by chains to the dock. The repair project cost more than $2.1 million.

It was closed again in September for two weeks for emergency safety repairs, Hawaii News Now reported.

A new dock is being built off-site, the park service said.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial visitor center, museums and other services remain open.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police identify 7-year-old boy killed Sunday in hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Father and son were in crosswalk ... Father and son were in crosswalk leaving River of Lights, APD says
2
Senate halts work amid redistricting talks with Native leaders
ABQnews Seeker
Tribal officials walked out of Sunday ... Tribal officials walked out of Sunday hearing
3
New Mexico eyes $50 million bond proposal for conservation ...
From the newspaper
Stable funding source sought to avoid ... Stable funding source sought to avoid revenue fluctuations
4
Genetic diagnostics startup wins $4.5M venture investment
From the newspaper
UNM technology diagnoses neurological disorders, indicates ... UNM technology diagnoses neurological disorders, indicates best treatment for patients
5
NM's first case of omicron detected
ABQnews Seeker
NMDOH says more than 75% of ... NMDOH says more than 75% of adults are now fully vaccinated
6
Damaging winds forecast for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Temperatures will also dip and the ... Temperatures will also dip and the chance of precipitation will rise
7
LANL launches Indigenous women in physics program
Bright Spot
Navajo student who grew up in ... Navajo student who grew up in Farmington will also do research in Europe
8
Lawsuit: Missteps made by APD and city officials led ...
ABQnews Seeker
The OMI report identified the 43-year-old's ... The OMI report identified the 43-year-old's death as a homicide
9
Colorado reaches settlement over 2015 Gold King Mine spill
ABQnews Seeker
Mining company has agreed to pay ... Mining company has agreed to pay $1.6M, while admitting no fault
10
Thousands of checks unclaimed in Navajo Nation aid program
ABQnews Seeker
Deadline for governments to spend the ... Deadline for governments to spend the allocations is December 31