 Community mourns 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash - Albuquerque Journal

Community mourns 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Pronoy Bhattacharya, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver at Tingley and Centeral on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Courtesy of Tina Patel)

On Sunday evening, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya sat on Santa’s lap at the River of Lights holiday event and asked for a LEGO set for Christmas. 

Not long afterward, Pronoy and his family were crossing Central at Tingley when police say an off-road vehicle blew through the red light, striking the little boy and his father. Pronoy died at the scene. His father was taken to the hospital and treated for broken bones but he has since been released.

Albuquerque police released grainy security camera photos of the suspect vehicle early Monday morning. On Tuesday, they announced they might have found it.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said in a news release that officers from the motor’s unit received “dozens of tips” that led them to a house on the 200 block of 65th NW.

“The vehicle was collected as evidence from the property,” Gallegos said.

Meanwhile, those who knew the boy and his family are grappling with his death.

Tina Patel, the founder and director of Montessori ONE Academy, said Pronoy had attended the school until last year and his younger brother was still a student there. She said another family took care of Pronoy’s little brother the night of the crash and news of the tragedy spread quickly.

The family of five mother and father, Pronoy, his younger brother and a baby had gone to the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark and were walking back to their car parked near Tingley Beach when the crash occurred.

“They did everything right, they waited for the light to turn, they were in the pedestrian cross walk,” Patel said. “It’s just so unfortunate.”

Patel said Pronoy attended the academy’s primary program and then continued in elementary school until the spring. She remembered him as a very smart and inquisitive boy who was always good at math and eager to help his friends if they were having trouble understanding something.

“He would create and make these contraptions at home that he would show me via zoom,” Patel said. He was “a problem-solver basically. I think we’ve lost what could have been a very, very positive member of our society.”

This fall Pronoy began attending second grade at Georgia O’Keefe Elementary School, according to a spokeswoman for Albuquerque Public Schools.

Scott Elder, the APS superintendent, said in a statement that their hearts are broken over the loss of the little boy.

“While all of us at APS, especially Pronoy’s teachers, staff, and friends at Georgia O’Keefe, will miss him dearly, no one is in more pain today than Pronoy’s parents and family,” Elder wrote. “We cannot possibly know what this loss feels like to the Bhattacharya family, but we want them to know they are not alone and we will be here to provide whatever support is needed.”

He said APS has made counselors available to the students, staff and families at Georgia O’Keefe.

Police are still looking for more information. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $3,500, Gallegos said. He said an individual donated $1,000 to go toward the reward.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

