Briefcase: Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital names new CEO

David Mork, FACHE, has been named chief executive officer of Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital. Mork comes to Lovelace from AU Health Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehab & Specialty Hospitals in Warm Springs, Georgia, where he served as CEO for eight years. During his tenure, he transitioned the state owned and operated hospitals into private 501(c)3 hospitals, part of Augusta University Health System. Prior to serving at AU Health Roosevelt, Mork was CEO of Select Specialty Hospital Augusta in Georgia. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Tech and a master’s of public health in hospital administration from Yale University. He also completed change management fellowship coursework from Johns Hopkins University. Mork is a delegate of the American Hospital Association Regional Policy board and an AHA Mentor, a member of the Georgia Hospital Association Finance/Audit Committee and serves on the National Association of Long-Term Hospitals board of directors. In addition, he is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Send tips for Briefcase to Elizabeth Tucker, etucker@abqjournal.com.