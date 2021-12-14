ABQ solar manufacturer to be acquired in $80M deal

SolAero Holdings, Inc., an Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar cells and panels for spacecraft, will be acquired by an out-of-state company for $80 million.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space technology company based in Long Beach, California, announced the planned acquisition of SolAero on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

In a conference call with investors on Monday, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said SolAero’s expertise in solar technology and connections within the space industry will make it a good fit for the California company’s portfolio. Additionally, Beck said Rocket Lab’s support should allow SolAero to scale up its existing production in Albuquerque.

“Honestly, we feel privileged to be able to bring the collective capabilities of SolAero’s intellectual property and 425 employees into the Rocket Lab family,” Beck said.

Originally part of communications technology firm Emcore Corp., SolAero became a standalone company in 2014 after buying Emcore’s solar space division, according to previous Journal reporting. Beck said products made by SolAero have powered more than 1,000 satellites over the past two decades.

SolAero is planning to maintain its presence in Albuquerque. During the call, Beck referred to SolAero’s 156,000-square-foot manufacturing center in Albuquerque as an “impressive manufacturing footprint in one of the most space tech-talent-rich locations in the world.”

“Albuquerque is home to a great number of space-related businesses, as well as broader technology manufacturing companies, which we believe will serve as a great talent location to further scale and support the broader Rocket Lab development,” Beck said.

This story will be updated.