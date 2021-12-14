 ABQ solar manufacturer to be acquired in $80M deal - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ solar manufacturer to be acquired in $80M deal

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

Workers in one of the cleanrooms at SolAero Technologies in Albuquerque on May 26, 2017. The company is set to be acquired by California-based Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

SolAero Holdings, Inc., an Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar cells and panels for spacecraft, will be acquired by an out-of-state company for $80 million.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space technology company based in Long Beach, California, announced the planned acquisition of SolAero on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

In a conference call with investors on Monday, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said SolAero’s expertise in solar technology and connections within the space industry will make it a good fit for the California company’s portfolio. Additionally, Beck said Rocket Lab’s support should allow SolAero to scale up its existing production in Albuquerque.

“Honestly, we feel privileged to be able to bring the collective capabilities of SolAero’s intellectual property and 425 employees into the Rocket Lab family,” Beck said.

Originally part of communications technology firm Emcore Corp., SolAero became a standalone company in 2014 after buying Emcore’s solar space division, according to previous Journal reporting. Beck said products made by SolAero have powered more than 1,000 satellites over the past two decades.

SolAero is planning to maintain its presence in Albuquerque. During the call, Beck referred to SolAero’s 156,000-square-foot manufacturing center in Albuquerque as an “impressive manufacturing footprint in one of the most space tech-talent-rich locations in the world.”

“Albuquerque is home to a great number of space-related businesses, as well as broader technology manufacturing companies, which we believe will serve as a great talent location to further scale and support the broader Rocket Lab development,” Beck said.

This story will be updated.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado reaches settlement over 2015 Gold King Mine spill
ABQnews Seeker
Mining company has agreed to pay ... Mining company has agreed to pay $1.6M, while admitting no fault
2
ABQ solar manufacturer to be acquired in $80M deal
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar ... An Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar cells and panels for spacecraft will be acquired by an out-of-state company for $80 million.
3
Community mourns 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
ABQnews Seeker
On Sunday evening, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya ... On Sunday evening, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya sat on Santa's lap at the River of Lights holiday event and asked for a LEGO set for ...
4
Fatal shooting by Torrance County deputy under investigation
ABQnews Seeker
A Torrance County sheriff's deputy fatally ... A Torrance County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who reportedly had earlier entered a woman's backyard and fired at least one gunshot, the ...
5
Police identify 7-year-old boy killed Sunday in hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Father and son were in crosswalk ... Father and son were in crosswalk leaving River of Lights, APD says
6
NM Gas Co. asks regulators to OK rate hike
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Gas Co. has ... The New Mexico Gas Co. has asked the Public Regulation Commission to approve a rate increase in 2023 to recoup planned investments and increasing ...
7
Damaging winds forecast for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Temperatures will also dip and the ... Temperatures will also dip and the chance of precipitation will rise
8
Lawsuit: Missteps made by APD and city officials led ...
ABQnews Seeker
The OMI report identified the 43-year-old's ... The OMI report identified the 43-year-old's death as a homicide
9
Thousands of checks unclaimed in Navajo Nation aid program
ABQnews Seeker
Deadline for governments to spend the ... Deadline for governments to spend the allocations is December 31