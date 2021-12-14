 DJ Valentino Khan returns to NM at the Historic El Rey Theater - Albuquerque Journal

DJ Valentino Khan returns to NM at the Historic El Rey Theater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Music producer and DJ Valentino Khan returns to New Mexico with a shot at the Historic El Rey Theater in Albuquerque on Friday, Dec. 17. (Courtesy of YMUgroup)

Valentino Khan hears the intricacies within music.

This is why the music producer and DJ continues to create music and keep up with what’s happening in the industry.

“I’m inspired musically by so much. With being a performing DJ, I must know what’s new. I need to know what song is going to get what reaction out of the crowd,” he says. “Because I’m constantly working on new sets and my radio show ‘Hot Sauce Radio,’ every Thursday night on Diplo’s Revolution Sirius XM. It’s always keeping my mind thinking creatively on what to do next. I feel as though I do not fit in one bucket, I pride myself to work in many genres within dance music while also being a producer for others.”

Khan will return to New Mexico for a show at the Historic El Rey Theater on Friday, Dec. 17.

He’s also one to never really rest – as he’s working on music constantly.

He has produced music for multi-platinum hip hop artists B.o.B, T.I., Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz and Tyga. He also has EDM releases on Ultra, Mad Decent and Dim Mak Records.

“Currently I have a remix coming out for Schade’s single ‘Sugar Trip,’ releasing Dec. 17,” he says. “I have another remix coming out January 14 and an EP end of January, early February.”

Like other performers, Khan didn’t tour in 2020 and is excited to get back out on the road.

He says the time off was, at first, welcomed and he’s glad is on the road again performing.

“It gave me time to focus on creating new music, it gave me time to spend with my family and rest,” he says. “I haven’t been able to stay at home for significant long periods for years. It was well used.”

Khan continues to push himself within music and is a hard on himself.

He wants to check every single box before releasing a new track.

“I’d say my biggest obstacle is making something that’s fresh, new and innovative,” he says. “I’m always in the know of changing tech, but I’m very happy with the tools that I use so I do not change up a lot regularly.”

It’s been a few years since Khan was in New Mexico and has something planned for the crowd.

“Micheladas,” he said jokingly. “Albuquerque, you don’t want to miss this one.”

Valentino Khan
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

WHERE: Historic El Rey Theater, 622 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $25-$30, plus fees at holdmyticket.com


