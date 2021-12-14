ABQ auto repair firm to be acquired by national chain

As much as he views it as a “bummer” to discontinue a local name for his establishment, Quanz Auto Body President Adam Quanz saw plentiful opportunities for continued growth and expansion by joining Crash Champions.

Crash Champions, a national chain operating in 17 states, announced this week it will acquire Quanz Auto Body, an Albuquerque-based company with three Duke City locations and one Rio Rancho location, as part of its expansion into the Southwest.

“Our industry is consolidating at a very high, fast rate. Our plan was never to sell, it’s just something that kind of came up over the past few months. A lot of things made sense,” Quanz said. “We’re in the same exact boat with every other business in our community and in the country; you can’t find people, people don’t want to work. And the costs of everything are skyrocketing. … These bigger companies can absorb a lot of those costs. The insurance relationships that we’ve relied on over the years have changed, and there’s a lot more performance-based contracts with insurance companies, which cost us dollars.”

Effective Monday, Quanz said his company will officially become Crash Champions, but expects it’ll still take a number of months for signage to change on the buildings.

Quanz Auto Body, which launched operations in 1980, offers services like paint and body work, bumper damage repair and hail damage repair.

Crash Champions CEO Matt Ebert said New Mexico will be the first state in the Southwest to offer Crash Champions locations, adding his company will eventually expand elsewhere in that region.

“We currently go from Missouri to Colorado to California, when you look at the footprint of the states we’re currently in. So, we kind of have some gaps in the map,” he said.

He also said Quanz’s business model aligns with Crash Champions.

“They’re very focused on keeping their customers happy. They have a lot of satisfied customers. They also have a lot of insurance partners that are happy with the results that they get from Quanz. Similar to us, they do late-model collision repair as opposed to, say, a restoration shop,” Ebert said, adding his company and Quanz Auto Body also focus on manufacturing certification for repairs and training.

Quanz said there were challenges in dealing with the “extreme highs and some extreme lows” of running a business during the pandemic.

He also said it’s become tough to compete as a local business because of some challenges New Mexico faces compared to surrounding states.

In the end, Quanz said the opportunity for growth and building more of a statewide presence appealed to him. He said the pluses of the acquisition include offering nationwide repair warranties and extra customer service resources.

“I’ll tell you, Crash Champions will grow in this market and in the state, and it’s going to happen very quickly,” Quanz said, adding it’ll expand with other New Mexico locations outside the Albuquerque metro area in 2022.

Quanz said he will serve as the New Mexico director of operations for Crash Champions, while his brothers will stay on in various roles.

“We’re going to continue basically operating as is. It’s just a name change, with more financial backing and more resources,” he said.

He also said the people inside the shops, insurance company relations, manufacturer certifications, repair quality and existing buildings will remain, adding the only difference is replacing the Quanz logos with Crash Champions logos.