APD arrest 2nd suspect in July homicide

Detectives arrested a man accused of planning a shooting that left a bystander dead, his friend injured and an officer hit by glass when a bullet hit his windshield in early July in Downtown Albuquerque.

Isney Lafirme, 21, is charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the July 10 death of 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins. Lafirme, who has “mob” tattooed on his neck, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Tuesday morning.

The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Asad Moody, turned himself into authorities last month. His alleged accomplices, Martinez, 21, and Chavez, 22, have warrants out for their arrest in the case.

Detectives say Lafirme and his friends Moody, Martinez and Chavez planned revenge on a group of people who had battered Moody on July 3.

Moody, Martinez and Chavez went Downtown looking for the group when they spotted Robbins and a friend, according to police. Moody believed the young men were part of the group that battered him, based on the hairstyle of Robbins’ friend.

Detectives say around 2:30 a.m. Moody fired an AK-47 at the pair, killing Robbins and injuring his friend, near Fourth and Central. A police officer responding to separate reports of gunfire was hit by glass shards when bullets struck his windshield.