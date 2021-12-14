 APD arrest 2nd suspect in July homicide - Albuquerque Journal

APD arrest 2nd suspect in July homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Isney Lafirme (MDC)

Detectives arrested a man accused of planning a shooting that left a bystander dead, his friend injured and an officer hit by glass when a bullet hit his windshield in early July in Downtown Albuquerque.

Isney Lafirme, 21, is charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the July 10 death of 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins. Lafirme, who has “mob” tattooed on his neck, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Tuesday morning.

Asad Moody (MDC)
The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Asad Moody, turned himself into authorities last month. His alleged accomplices, Martinez, 21, and Chavez, 22, have warrants out for their arrest in the case.

Detectives say Lafirme and his friends Moody, Martinez and Chavez planned revenge on a group of people who had battered Moody on July 3.

Moody, Martinez and Chavez went Downtown looking for the group when they spotted Robbins and a friend, according to police. Moody believed the young men were part of the group that battered him, based on the hairstyle of Robbins’ friend.

Detectives say around 2:30 a.m. Moody fired an AK-47 at the pair, killing Robbins and injuring his friend, near Fourth and Central. A police officer responding to separate reports of gunfire was hit by glass shards when bullets struck his windshield.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado reaches settlement over 2015 Gold King Mine spill
ABQnews Seeker
Mining company has agreed to pay ... Mining company has agreed to pay $1.6M, while admitting no fault
2
APD arrest 2nd suspect in July homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a man accused of ... Detectives arrested a man accused of planning a shooting that left a bystander dead, his friend injured and an officer hit by glass when ...
3
ABQ auto repair firm to be acquired by national ...
ABQnews Seeker
As much as he views it ... As much as he views it as a "bummer" to discontinue a local name for his establishment, ...
4
Community mourns 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
ABQnews Seeker
On Sunday evening, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya ... On Sunday evening, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya sat on Santa's lap at the River of Lights holiday event and asked for a LEGO set for ...
5
PRC to vote on PNM exit from Four Corners ...
ABQnews Seeker
State regulators are expected to vote ... State regulators are expected to vote Wednesday on Public Service Company of New Mexico's plan ...
6
ABQ solar manufacturer to be acquired in $80M deal
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar ... An Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar cells and panels for spacecraft will be acquired by an out-of-state company for $80 million.
7
Fatal shooting by Torrance County deputy under investigation
ABQnews Seeker
A Torrance County sheriff's deputy fatally ... A Torrance County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who reportedly had earlier entered a woman's backyard and fired at least one gunshot, the ...
8
Police identify 7-year-old boy killed Sunday in hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Father and son were in crosswalk ... Father and son were in crosswalk leaving River of Lights, APD says
9
NM Gas Co. asks regulators to OK rate hike
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Gas Co. has ... The New Mexico Gas Co. has asked the Public Regulation Commission to approve a rate increase in 2023 to recoup planned investments and increasing ...