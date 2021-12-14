ABQ man charged in armed kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

An 18-year-old who was charged in a homicide when he was 15 is now accused of kidnapping his teenage ex-girlfriend while armed with a rifle Saturday morning in the South Valley.

Christopher Herrera is facing a charge of kidnapping and three counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse in connection with the incident.

He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday night. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the 17-year-old girl was found safe hours after the alleged kidnapping.

In 2019, Herrera was sentenced to two years probation after he pleaded to aggravated battery and conspiracy in the 2018 beating death of 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra. His probation ended in mid-September.

His cousin Jonathan Herrera, the alleged killer, is still awaiting trial in that case.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Christopher Herrera in the kidnapping, calling him an “extremely dangerous person” who “pointed multiple guns at multiple people multiple times in the same night.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Deputies responded around 4:45 a.m. to the kidnapping at a home in the 6200 block of Alvis SW, a few blocks south of Pajarito between Isleta and Coors. They found shell casings in front of the home and the homeowner — the mother of the girl’s friend — told deputies the girl had been kidnapped by Herrera.

The girl’s friend told deputies the pair had been “cruising” Downtown when Herrera showed up and pointed a pistol at her head, asking “do you think I am joking?” She said Herrera left the area and, hours later, her mother called to say he was outside the house firing a rifle — while three children slept inside —and looking for the teen.

The friend told police when the pair showed up to the home, Herrera was in the middle of the road holding a rifle. She said he threatened to shoot her with it before taking her friend with him at gunpoint and leaving in a truck.

The teen’s mother was “extremely uncooperative” with deputies and told them her daughter was “fine.”

Fuller said detectives found the teen at 11:45 a.m. and located Herrera’s pickup truck outside an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Detectives arrested Herrera and searched the apartment, finding an AR-style rifle and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.