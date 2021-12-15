NM reports 788 cases, seven deaths

New Mexico reported 788 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and an uptick in hospitalizations.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 263 were in Bernalillo County. The seven-day test positivity rate was at 10.6%.

There were 666 people hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, which was up from 610 on Monday.

The state also reported seven new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the overall toll to 5,491 since the start of the pandemic. Those who died ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s. Four of the seven were residents of senior-living facilities.

Health officials have stressed that much of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths are occurring in unvaccinated individuals. About 75% of New Mexican adults are fully vaccinated. During a recent four-week period, about 86% of those who died of COVID were unvaccinated.

The sheer number of deaths in the state is putting a strain on the Office of the Medical Investigator.

OMI received approval last week to add permanent coolers to create 60 more units to keep up with demand, Dr. Heather Jarrell, the interim chief medical investigator, said during a Board of Medical Investigators meeting on Tuesday. That gives OMI the capacity to hold 210 decedents, she said in an email.

Jarrell said in the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in June, the office took jurisdiction of 465 decedents who had no other place to be stored. In a typical year, that number is about 350. She said that “COVID examinations” on decedents suspected of being COVID positive are also increasing the office’s responsibilities. Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10, the office performed 72 such investigations.

About 61% of the deaths were determined to be COVID related.

“This wave of the pandemic is increasing our workload,” Jarrell said.