 NM reports 788 cases, seven deaths - Albuquerque Journal

NM reports 788 cases, seven deaths

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Students line up Wednesday to get coronavirus vaccinations at the University of New Mexico’s Student Union Building. The state reported 788 new cases on Dec. 12. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

New Mexico reported 788 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and an uptick in hospitalizations.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 263 were in Bernalillo County. The seven-day test positivity rate was at 10.6%.

There were 666 people hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, which was up from 610 on Monday.

The state also reported seven new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the overall toll to 5,491 since the start of the pandemic. Those who died ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s. Four of the seven were residents of senior-living facilities.

Health officials have stressed that much of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths are occurring in unvaccinated individuals. About 75% of New Mexican adults are fully vaccinated. During a recent four-week period, about 86% of those who died of COVID were unvaccinated.

The sheer number of deaths in the state is putting a strain on the Office of the Medical Investigator.

OMI received approval last week to add permanent coolers to create 60 more units to keep up with demand, Dr. Heather Jarrell, the interim chief medical investigator, said during a Board of Medical Investigators meeting on Tuesday. That gives OMI the capacity to hold 210 decedents, she said in an email.

Jarrell said in the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in June, the office took jurisdiction of 465 decedents who had no other place to be stored. In a typical year, that number is about 350. She said that “COVID examinations” on decedents suspected of being COVID positive are also increasing the office’s responsibilities. Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10, the office performed 72 such investigations.

About 61% of the deaths were determined to be COVID related.

“This wave of the pandemic is increasing our workload,” Jarrell said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado reaches settlement over 2015 Gold King Mine spill
ABQnews Seeker
Mining company has agreed to pay ... Mining company has agreed to pay $1.6M, while admitting no fault
2
NM reports 788 cases, seven deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 788 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 788 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and an uptick in hospitalizations. Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 263 were in ...
3
ABQ man charged in armed kidnapping of ex-girlfriend
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old who was charged in ... An 18-year-old who was charged in a homicide when he was 15 is now accused of kidnapping his teenage ex-girlfriend while armed with a ...
4
APD arrest 2nd suspect in July homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a man accused of ... Detectives arrested a man accused of planning a shooting that left a bystander dead, his friend injured and an officer hit by glass when ...
5
ABQ auto repair firm to be acquired by national ...
ABQnews Seeker
As much as he views it ... As much as he views it as a "bummer" to discontinue a local name for his establishment, ...
6
Community mourns 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
ABQnews Seeker
On Sunday evening, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya ... On Sunday evening, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya sat on Santa's lap at the River of Lights holiday event and asked for a LEGO set for ...
7
PRC to vote on PNM exit from Four Corners ...
ABQnews Seeker
State regulators are expected to vote ... State regulators are expected to vote Wednesday on Public Service Company of New Mexico's plan ...
8
ABQ solar manufacturer to be acquired in $80M deal
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar ... An Albuquerque-based company that manufacturers solar cells and panels for spacecraft will be acquired by an out-of-state company for $80 million.
9
Fatal shooting by Torrance County deputy under investigation
ABQnews Seeker
A Torrance County sheriff's deputy fatally ... A Torrance County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who reportedly had earlier entered a woman's backyard and fired at least one gunshot, the ...