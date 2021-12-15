Bill spending pandemic relief funds wins Senate approval

SANTA FE — New Mexico roads, airports and State Parks could be on the verge of getting a big funding infusion, as the state Senate voted decisively Tuesday to approve a plan to earmark $478 million in federal relief dollars.

While some senators argued the spending package was not “transformative” enough and gives too much spending discretion to state agencies, it would leave roughly $724 million in federal funds to be spent during the upcoming 30-day legislative session.

“We need to act like grown-ups and spend money rationally,” Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview, sent during Tuesday’s debate.

After more than an hour of debate, the Senate voted 36-4 to approve the spending package, House Bill 2, which now goes back to the House since it was amended in the Senate. The House approved the bill on Friday via a 65-1 vote.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, one of the four senators who cast “no” votes on Tuesday, said the spending proposal was hurriedly put together after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham added the issue to the agenda of the ongoing special session focused on redistricting.

He also said lawmakers could wait until next month to advance a more sweeping plan to spend the roughly $1.1 billion in unpsent money the state received under the federal America Rescue Act Plan.

“I’m not really sure we’re doing it in the best way we can,” Cervantes said. “I ask my colleagues, is this really the best we can do?”

Another Democratic senator, Gerald Ortiz y Pino of Albuquerque, also described the spending package as a “missed opportunity,” citing a plan to use some of the federal stimulus funds to build a new college of public health at the University of New Mexico that was thwarted by an influential Senate budget panel.

“There’s nothing really in here that’s going to put New Mexico on a different course,” added Ortiz y Pino, who still voted in favor of the measure.

However, other senators described the spending plan as a shovel-ready package of one-time projects.

Among other projects, the bill approved Tuesday would earmark $50 million for construction of a new acute care hospital, likely in Valencia County. Previous attempts to build a hospital in that county have run aground in recent years.

“I think this is a very transformative bill,” said Sen. Jeff Steinborn, a Las Cruces Democrat.

The federal pandemic relief funds were the subject of a legal dispute this fall between a bipartisan group of legislators and Lujan Grisham’s office.

The Supreme Court ultimately sided with the lawmakers in the case, ruling Lujan Grisham could not spend the money without legislative approval. That prompted the Democratic governor to add spending of the funds to the special session’s agenda.

With the state also sitting on a revenue windfall due largely to a surge in oil production and prices, several legislators said they have lobbied frequently in recent weeks and months about different ways to spend the abundance of money.

Under the plan endorsed Tuesday, $142.5 million would be earmarked for nine different road repair projects around New Mexico — including improvements to Interstate 25 in northeast Albuquerque and State Highway 128 between Carlsbad and Jal.

In addition, the plan calls for $123 million to be spent on broadband expansion efforts, including using satellites to improve connectivity. Legislators also approved $133 million for broadband expansion during this year’s 60-day legislative session and created a new state office to coordinate efforts.

Once the House and Senate sign off on the same version of the plan, it would go to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for final approval. The governor could then sign the bill in its entirety, veto it or use her line-item veto authority to ax specific spending provisions.