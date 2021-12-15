 Suspect in Tucson killing pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in Tucson killing pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man who prompted a nationwide manhunt after escaping custody with his wife in 2019 reached a plea agreement Tuesday in a Tucson murder case.

Prosecutors said 58-year-old Blane Barksdale pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Frank Bligh and is facing up to 22 years in prison.

Barksdale has a sentencing status conference Jan. 10 in Pima County Superior Court.

His 61-year-old wife, Susan Barksdale, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and could get between 7 and 21 years in prison when she’s sentenced Jan. 14.

The couple was charged in connection with the disappearance of 72-year-old Frank Bligh, whose Tucson home burned down in an April 2019 explosion and fire.

Brent Mallard, the Barksdales’ nephew, has pleaded guilty to arson in the case and could get up to 12 ½ years in prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 28, according to prosecutors.

Bligh’s body has never been found, but Tucson police classified it as a homicide case.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants after discovering the Barksdales allegedly pawned guns that belonged to Bligh before they fled Arizona.

The couple was arrested in New York by U.S. Marshals in May 2019, but escaped from a transport van during extradition to Tucson three months later.

After avoiding capture for 16 days, the Barksdales were located in northern Arizona and taken back into custody.


