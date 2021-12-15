APD found officer violated policies in March shooting

One night in early March, an Albuquerque Police Department officer pulled over a man he said nearly crashed into him in a 1995 Dodge van.

The traffic stop concluded with the officer — Isaac Aragon — firing five times at the van as it sped away, injuring 56-year-old William “Bill” Grant in the back.

An internal affairs investigation recommended Aragon be terminated from the department for violating use of force policies. Instead he resigned.

The 250-page report detailing the investigation was released to the Journal in response to an Inspection of Public Records Act request.

At a briefing on the incident in late March, APD officials said Aragon told detectives that he saw the driver “lean forward and reach toward his waistline” and that “as the driver sat up he had a black firearm and pivots his body towards the driver’s side door.”

“Officer Aragon stated he was afraid he was going to get shot,” said Hollie Anderson, the acting lieutenant of the Violent Crimes Section.

However, the Internal Affairs investigation found that Aragon “failed to announce the presence of a firearm” to the other officers and when he was specifically asked on the radio if a firearm was seen he said “there was no gun and shots had not been fired at the officers.” He said he couldn’t see what the driver was reaching for.

A memo from an Internal Affairs investigator to Police Chief Harold Medina states that “a reasonable likelihood of a criminal prosecution exists against Officer Aragon.”

A spokeswoman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors received the case on Aug. 25 and are still reviewing it. The DA’s office contracts special prosecutors on a part-time basis to review police shootings.

Aragon, who had been with APD since 2018 and hadn’t been involved in any other shootings, did not respond to an interview request through a union attorney. Neither Grant nor his girlfriend could be reached for comment.

The shooting

Shortly before 10 p.m. on March 7, Aragon pulled over a driver — later identified as Grant — because he said he had been driving erratically and tried to “run him off the road” on Montaño near Interstate 25. Grant was driving his girlfriend’s van and she was in the passenger seat.

When asked for his identification, Grant handed Aragon the driver’s license and concealed carry permit of a man about 20 years his junior. Aragon and two other officers — Fredrick Ruiz and Jeremy Rotruck — looked up the name on the driver’s license and determined it belonged to a man who had reported his wallet had fallen out of his pocket in a Target parking lot about five months earlier. That man told the officers he was not the one they had pulled over — he was at home sitting on his couch watching Netflix.

At that point Aragon asked Grant several times to get out of the van. Grant did not get out and instead grabbed the car keys he had been instructed to put on the dashboard. Aragon reached into the van but withdrew when Grant placed it in gear and started to move forward.

“Ofc. Aragon exited the driver side of the van after having reached into the van to remove the driver from the van and he discharged his service pistol several times at the driver’s side of the van,” an investigator wrote in the report. “The van continued to flee westbound on Montaño Rd., after Ofc. Aragon had discharged several rounds towards the vehicle.”

Grant sped away and the three officers pursued him for about six miles before a lieutenant called it off.

The investigation found that Aragon had violated APD policies that state an officer should not reach into a vehicle unless absolutely necessary, should not discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle unless the occupant of the vehicle is using deadly force and should only initiate a pursuit if a driver is a clear and immediate threat to others or has committed a violent felony.

Officers Ruiz and Rotruck were investigated for the pursuit but were cleared.

Later that night Grant and his girlfriend went to a convenience store in Rio Rancho and he was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound in his back.

Taken to hospital

When Aragon pulled Grant over, his girlfriend identified herself as the owner of the van, according to the investigators. Looking through prior reports on the couple, officers were able to identify Grant as the driver.

Around 5:30 the following morning Rio Rancho police officers told APD they found Grant, his girlfriend, and another woman at a gas station on Unser, north of McMahon, in Rio Rancho. Grant’s girlfriend told officers that as he was leaving the traffic stop he slumped over and said he “thought he had been shot” and then the two went home. Hours later she convinced him to go to the hospital but he wanted to stop and get a drink at the gas station first.

Grant had a gunshot wound to the lower back and he was taken to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center and then airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Later that day he was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and then he was transferred to the Sandoval County jail because he was wanted on warrants for failing to appear at a court hearing in a drug possession case and a forgery case. The forgery case has since been dismissed without prejudice.

In November 2020, Grant was charged with possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting after officers arrested him at a Rio Rancho Target. According to a criminal complaint filed in Sandoval County Magistrate Court, Grant and his girlfriend took a 50-inch flat screen television from the store. There was reportedly “a small amount” of what the officer believed to be methamphetamine and “a small amount of marijuana” in their car.

Grant was released on his own recognizance on March 15 and in May another warrant was issued for him for failing to appear to a hearing in April.

An attorney who represented him in the case said Grant had not been in contact with his office for quite a while.

As for the Dodge van, it was found on March 30 on Arenal near Isleta SW. It had a broken driver’s side panel window in the middle of the vehicle and the keys were in the ignition.