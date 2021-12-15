Butler, assistant coach for UNM cross country program, dies

James Butler, a star runner and coach at Eldorado High who later helped coach the powerful University of New Mexico cross country program and Olympian Courtney Frerichs, died Dec. 3 at age 41.

UNM announced his passing on Tuesday but gave no cause of death.

“Jimmy was an integral part of our Lobo family,” said UNM head coach Joe Franklin in a statement provided by the school. “He helped build New Mexico into one of the best programs in NCAA history. He will be dearly missed.”

He is survived by his parents Gretchen and Michael Butler, and sister Kim. His celebration of life will be held on Jan. 21 with a time and location still to be announced.

Butler helped the Lobos to unprecedented success, including a pair of team NCAA team titles in women’s cross country and seven individual titles between cross country and track and field. The Lobo women won seven straight Mountain West cross country titles during Butler’s tenure in Albuquerque, extending their streak to 14 in a row.

Butler ran to a state cross country title at Eldorado, then earned a cross country/track scholarship to Wake Forest. There, he twice qualified for the NCAA Cross Country championships and once advanced to the NCAA track regionals in the 5,000 meters.

After graduation he moved back to Albuquerque and made coaching stops as an assistant at Del Norte High and head coach at Eldorado, where he produced six state championship teams and individuals. His best athlete, Matt Tebo was a Footlocker regional champion, and fifth-place runner at the Footlocker national finals.

Butler was a graduate assistant at UNM in 2009-10, then took a part-time position at UNM before moving to Missouri Kansas City (UMKC). There he first began coaching Frerichs, and continued coaching her at UNM when she transferred to New Mexico.

At UNM, Frerichs won an NCAA title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in record time at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Frerichs said in a statement: “Not only was he a phenomenal coach, he truly mentored me to become the person I am today. He instilled a belief in me that I could accomplish things far beyond what I thought was possible. He pushed me to become a great athlete and teammate, while most importantly making sure I was happy in life. I would not be the athlete I am today if it were not for his guidance. I am deeply saddened by his passing and it breaks my heart to think of all the athletes that won’t get that guidance from him. I know that everyone he impacted, though, will continue to carry that passion he had to honor his legacy and I know he will be with me every step I continue to run.”

Butler earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Wake Forest, completed a Master’s degree in Sport Administration from New Mexico.

“Jimmy was an integral part of our athletic department and he will be missed,” UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said. “What made Jimmy so special was his huge heart, his passion for our Lobo track/cross country program and his influence on our student athletes to help them reach their potential while helping them grow as individuals. Our thought and prayers are with Jimmy and the entire Butler family.”