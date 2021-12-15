Wednesday is a big day for a big man in Jal, Roger Carreon

On Wednesday, the marriage between Roger Carreon and Boise State becomes official.

Jal High School’s blue-chip offensive tackle, arguably New Mexico’s most sought-after prep football recruit this year, will sign his national letter of intent to join the Broncos of the Mountain West Conference.

“Oh man, I’m very excited,” Carreon said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for a while now. If I could have signed earlier, I would have.”

A favorite son in Jal, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle will be among thousands of high school seniors signing their football letters around the country this week.

The University of New Mexico will be getting signed letters from Rio Rancho High running back Zach Vigil, Rams tackle Cayden Romero and La Cueva linebacker Hunter Haemker.

Carreon and the Broncos are scheduled to play the Lobos in Albuquerque in 2022.

Carreon is almost surely the most prominent sports celebrity to emerge from Jal since Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth.

He was a first-team Class 2A All-State selection on both the offensive line and defensive line this fall. He recently competed in the Red/Green All-Star Game in Roswell, and he still has one more football game before the calendar year flips to 2022.

Carreon and a handful of other New Mexicans are working their way to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex this week for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, which is Monday at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

“It brings a lot of attention to Jal, and that’s good,” Panthers football coach Dusty Giles said.

Carreon is going to have several other New Mexicans around him in Texas.

Haemker is also playing in this game for the West. Santa Fe High running back Martell Mora is also going to participate, as is Valencia defensive lineman Jonathon Croker. Los Lunas’ Mikkel Beltran was selected, but will be unable to participate after suffering a serious leg injury in Los Lunas’ state semifinal game against Goddard last month.

“Getting to play against high level competition, against guys that are really advanced … I love challenges,” Carreon said.

Born in Odessa, Texas, and raised in Jal, Carreon has thrived in big-game environments most of his prep career. He and the Panthers reached the 2A state football final last month, where they were beaten by rival Eunice.

Carreon also helped the Panthers into the 2A state basketball championship game in May. And he’ll be a thrower for Jal’s track and field team in the spring, now that his football future is secured.

“I’m excited to go into this program (at Boise State) that has a blue collar mentality, which is something I would describe myself as having,” Carreon said. “I love the coaches, the environment, the community.”

And from southeastern New Mexico, Jal will be watching eagerly.

“His impact (here) is huge, in all aspects,” Giles said. “His work ethic in the weight room really inspires a lot of players, and his detail to how he practices and things like that definitely rubs off.”

But around Jal, Carreon “is just another kid,” Giles said, even if he is the biggest kid in town.

“He’s just Roger,” Giles said. “He’s a normal kid, out doing normal things.”

Carreon is going to sign at the high school on Wednesday. As for how he defined his own blue collar nature, he said:

“It’s working hard when no one is looking, playing with integrity,” he said. “Being a man who is respectful and being someone you can respect. Even when you don’t get recognized, you continue to work hard. That is something that suits me and something I want to experience.”