 Rio Grande HS hires new football coach, a former assistant - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Grande HS hires new football coach, a former assistant

By Journal Staff Report

Rio Grande High School on Tuesday announced Chuck Santistevan as its new head football coach.

Santistevan, 47, replaces Dennis Minidis. He is a one-time former assistant coach at Rio Grande, although most recently he was coaching football at Foothill High in Albuquerque. But Foothill did not play football this calendar year due to the pandemic.

He also is a former assistant coach at Laguna-Acoma, West Mesa (where he was the head JV coach under Ron McMath) and also coached one season with Judge Chavez at Valley.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Rio Grande HS hires new football coach, a former ...
High School
Rio Grande High School on Tuesday ... Rio Grande High School on Tuesday announced Chuck Santistevan as its new head football coach. Santistevan, 47, replaces Dennis Minidis. He is a one-time ...
2
Prep basketball notes: New Atrisco Heritage coach unlikely to ...
Boys' Basketball
Monday was the first day under ... Monday was the first day under new leadership for the Atrisco Heritage boys basketball program.< ...
3
Prep basketball: Las Cruces, Volcano Vista take tournament crowns
Boys' Basketball
Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Volcano ... Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Volcano Vista won boys basketball tournament championships on Saturday, as did the girls from Farmington and La Cueva as ...
4
Yodice: All-Metro soccer list reveals a deep talent pool
Boys' Soccer
After a pandemic-related hiatus during the ... After a pandemic-related hiatus during the last school year, the Journal's All-Metro teams are back. ...
5
Prep basketball: Las Cruces reaches two tournament finals
Boys' Basketball
Tournament championships will be decided across ... Tournament championships will be decided across the metro area on Saturday to cap a busy weekend for ...
6
Prep basketball: Beating Las Cruces boys will be a ...
Boys' Basketball
It was Tim Jacobs, who was ... It was Tim Jacobs, who was half of one of the great backcourts in New Mexico prep basketball of the ...
7
NMAA denies classification/realignment appeals
Featured Sports
Cibola High School was one of ... Cibola High School was one of four schools on Thursday morning that went before the board of directo ...
8
NMAA Hall of Fame to induct 3 in '22 ...
Featured Sports
Larry Chavez, Gary Schuster and Jamie ... Larry Chavez, Gary Schuster and Jamie Widner on Wednesday became the 112th, 113th and 114th inductee ...
9
Boys Basketball: Hill hits 3 at buzzer to give ...
Boys' Basketball
The Volcano Vista High School boys ... The Volcano Vista High School boys basketball team knows how to do that game-winning, buzzer-beating thing, too. And like the girls program, it also ...