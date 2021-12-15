Rio Grande HS hires new football coach, a former assistant

Rio Grande High School on Tuesday announced Chuck Santistevan as its new head football coach.

Santistevan, 47, replaces Dennis Minidis. He is a one-time former assistant coach at Rio Grande, although most recently he was coaching football at Foothill High in Albuquerque. But Foothill did not play football this calendar year due to the pandemic.

He also is a former assistant coach at Laguna-Acoma, West Mesa (where he was the head JV coach under Ron McMath) and also coached one season with Judge Chavez at Valley.