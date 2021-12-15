 Navajo ranchers want imported beef labeled - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo ranchers want imported beef labeled

By Vida Volkert / Gallup Independent

CROWNPOINT – Continued drought and lack of precipitation in the Southwest has forced rancher Majorie Lantana to reduce the number of cows at the ranch she leases from the Navajo Nation.

The ranch, registered as the Pitts Ranch 4, is located about 15 miles from Crownpoint. Lantana said the ranch allows for 64 head of cattle but she has had to reduce that number several times because there’s limited grass on the range.

“There has been very scattered rainfall in the past six months,” Lantana said during a recent phone interview. “Right now I can only run 29 heads, and I supplement.”

Lantana said she is a member of the New Mexico Beef Council and the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association. It is through these circles that she learned that beef from other countries is entering the United States and getting repackaged and labeled as a USA product.

This, she said, is adding more challenges to a market already impacted by drought and pandemic lockdowns and regulations. It is adding more stress to ranchers and beef producers as they have to compete with cheaper products.

“New Mexico ranchers are very opposed to this,” she said. “We are in support of raising cattle for profit.”

Lantana expressed her concerns to Navajo Nation Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie, who represents several communities of the Eastern Agency on the Navajo Nation Council.

Yazzie said he had already heard from other ranchers about the imported beef issue and was informed that New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján had joined other members of Congress to cosponsor the American Beef Labeling Act of 2021.

Luján, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has said the pandemic “proved how important it is to have a strong, reliable, local food supply, and consumers deserve to know where their food comes from.”

In short, the legislation seeks to reinstate the mandatory country of origin labeling requirements for beef. The proposed Senate bill states that the current beef labeling system in the United States allows imported beef that is neither born nor raised in the United States, but simply finished in the U.S., to be labeled as a product of the USA.

Yazzie said this process is unfair to cattle producers and misleading for consumers and decided to sponsor his own legislation on the Navajo Nation Council to support the Senate bill.

According to Yazzie’s legislation, “the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated in 2012 that 18% of the available beef in the U.S. market is sourced either as an imported beef product or from imported cattle converted to beef in a U.S. packing plant.” Yazzie’s legislation states beef is entering from more than 20 countries.

Yazzie said he is not opposed to these imports, he just wants to make sure they are properly labeled and represented in the U.S. market in order for consumers to make an educated decision about what they want to put on their table.

Yazzie’s legislation is moving through Navajo Nation Council committees.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo ranchers want imported beef labeled
From the newspaper
Foreign products being misidentified Foreign products being misidentified
2
ABQ solar industry firm to be acquired in $80M ...
ABQnews Seeker
SolAero, which makes cells, panels for ... SolAero, which makes cells, panels for spacecraft, will remain in Albuquerque
3
Wednesday is a big day for a big man ...
College
On Wednesday, the marriage between Roger ... On Wednesday, the marriage between Roger Carreon and Boise State becomes official.Jal ...
4
Winning ugly: Jans, Aggies embrace nail-biting success
College
LAS CRUCES – New ... LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State hasn't always won pretty this season, but it has won regardles ...
5
Butler, assistant coach for UNM cross country program, dies
College
James Butler, a star runner and ... James Butler, a star runner and coach at Eldorado High who later helped coach the powerful Universit ...
6
New Mexico Bowl: Do you need reasons to watch?
College
Saturday ... Saturday ...
7
Lobo football: Kiehne set to transfer to UNM
College
Offensive line appears to be a ... Offensive line appears to be a priority when it comes to the University of New Mexico ...
8
ABQ auto repair firm to be acquired by national ...
ABQnews Seeker
As much as he views it ... As much as he views it as a "bummer" to discontinue a local name for his establishment, ...
9
Plenty of programs in NM aim to help ease ...
From the newspaper
During a time when many of ... During a time when many of us are thinking about traditional holiday foods, celebratory treats and t ...