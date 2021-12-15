 Free furry friends in 12 Strays of Christmas promotion - Albuquerque Journal

Free furry friends in 12 Strays of Christmas promotion

By Journal Staff Report

Piper with Albuquerque Fire Rescue Capt. Dominic Archibeque. (Courtesy of the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department)

The days leading up to Christmas have been turned over to shelter pets – pets posing alongside police officers and firefighters.

As part of its 12 Strays of Christmas promotion, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is featuring one pet a day until the big day. The highlighted pets will be available free for adoption.

bright spot logo“The adoption will include spay or neuter, a microchip, required vaccinations and one free initial vet visit,” Animal Welfare said in a news release. “For dogs, you will receive one free dog training class.”

Head to Animal Welfare’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AlbuquerqueAnimalWelfare, to see the featured pet of the day. They will also be posted on AFR’s or APD’s Facebook pages. Photographer Winston Foto is also part of the team.

On Tuesday, the premier pet happened to be Piper, pictured with AFR Capt. Dominic Archibeque. You can meet Piper at the Eastside shelter, ID No. A1236978.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

